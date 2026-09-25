Benchmark Mortgage Sharpens Focus On Retail, Technology And People With Exit Of Wholesale Division

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Benchmark Mortgage, a nationally recognized mortgage lender and a brand of Ark-La-Tex Financial Services, LLC (NMLS# 2143), today announced its decision to exit its wholesale and correspondent mortgage division (“11 Mortgage” aka“Eleven Mortgage”). The move simplifies the company's business and directs its full focus, leadership, and resources toward its retail division and the people who drive it."Our decision to exit the wholesale and correspondent mortgage division was deliberate and strategic," said Norman Koenigsberg, CEO of Benchmark Mortgage. "It allows us to simplify our business, sharpen our focus, and align our resources around the areas where we believe we have the greatest opportunity - our retail business, and most importantly, our people."With the transition, Benchmark is concentrating its leadership, capital, and resources around three priorities: retention, technology, and growth. The company is committed to investing in its retail team members and supporting their long-term future at Benchmark. It is also continuing to invest in technology aimed at making its teams faster, more efficient, and better equipped to serve our borrowing families and referral partners. On growth, Benchmark plans to remain intentional, supporting its existing producers and branches while pursuing talented people and teams who share the company's culture and vision.Benchmark acknowledged the impact of the transition on the people who built and supported its wholesale and correspondent division and said their contributions to the company have been significant and are recognized and respected. The exit reflects the company's broader approach to leadership: making difficult but necessary decisions today in order to build a stronger organization for the future."This is not simply about exiting a division - it is about choosing where we want to win," Koenigsberg said. "We are choosing to focus our energy, resources, and attention on our retail organization and the incredible people who make Benchmark what it is. We are focused. We are aligned. And now it is time to execute."About Benchmark MortgageFounded in 1999, Benchmark Mortgage is a nationally recognized brand offering a wide range of mortgage products with a focus on serving veterans and first responders. The company has built a dynamic lending community by focusing on integrity and relationships. The power of creativity and innovation sets Benchmark apart from its competitors.

Clay McMurray

Benchmark Mortgage

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Benchmark Mortgage Sharpens Focus on Retail, Technology and People with Exit of Wholesale Division News Provided By Benchmark Mortgage September 25, 2026, 21:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.