Seva Sankalp Abhiyan: Event Honours Achievements Of Divyangjans

Under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a special honour and awareness program dedicated to the talents and achievements of Divyangjans was organised at Talkatora Stadium on Friday. The objective of the programme was to bring the capabilities and achievements of Divyangjans to the society as well as encourage public participation to provide them equal opportunities, respect, support and empowerment. Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virender Kumar was the chief guest. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the event as a special guest.

Dignitaries in Attendance

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister of Delhi Government Ravindra Indraj Singh, MP Bansuri Swaraj, MLA Anil Goel, MLA Anil Sharma, State General Secretary of Delhi BJP and Corporation Councillor Yogeeta Singh, District President Babbar, a large number of Divyangjans, representatives of various social institutions and non-governmental organisations, social workers and officers and employees of the Social Welfare Department were present.

Showcasing Talent and Capability

As per the Delhi CMO, the achievements and talents of Divyangjans were specially showcased in the program. Posters based on the achievements of Divyangjans doing remarkable work in various fields, including para athletics, para shooting, para badminton, para table tennis, para archery, art, dance and acting, entrepreneurship and disability rights, social entrepreneurship, mountaineering, education and disability rights, inclusion and women empowerment, social service and rehabilitation under the theme of 'I am capable' were displayed throughout the campus. During the event, Divyangjans themselves also showcased their art, talent and creativity.

Special presentations were given on topics like 'Shopkeeper', 'Job Seeker' and 'Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan'. Through these presentations, the message was conveyed that Divyangjans can showcase their talent and potential in every field of life when given the right opportunity, support and an easy environment. Students of the school also participated in the programme.

Felicitation and Aid Distribution

During the event, about 62 Divyangjans, institutions and organisations who have achieved remarkable achievements in various fields were felicitated. Among them, IAS officers, Divyangjans working in important positions in reputed companies and banks, Paralympic medallists, and players associated with blind cricket at the international level were honoured. In the program Assistive devices and essential kits were distributed to 178 Divyangjans.

Ministerial Address: A Collective Responsibility

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virender Kumar appreciated the talent and achievements of Divyangjans in the program and said, "It is a collective responsibility to recognise the abilities of Divyangjans in the society and provide them opportunities to move forward." He said that when Divyangjans get equal opportunities and necessary support, they achieve remarkable achievements on the strength of their talent. He described the participation of Divyangjans, Paralympic athletes, officials and social institutions who have achieved success in various fields in the programme as inspiring.

Chief Minister's Address: Service and Inspiration

The Chief Minister said that today's program is going to give a divine feeling, and every Divyang brother and sister involved in it has an inspirational story in itself. He said, "he felt happy from the bottom of his heart to participate in this event." He said that the dream of 'Sugamya Bharat' which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has seen is now appearing to be realised, and the courage of Divyangjans has an important role in this.

The Chief Minister Gupta said, "Seva is not only limited to giving aid, but it is the name of respect, compassion, equal opportunity and a sense of self-reliance. The talents and achievements of Divyangjans are an inspiration for society. Such events recognise their achievements as well as strengthen their sense of respect and inclusion in society."

Empowering Messages from Delhi Government

Ravindra Indraj Singh, Social Welfare and Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Other Backwards Classes Welfare Minister of the Government of Delhi, said, " 'One evening in the name of Divyangjan' is actually a special evening dedicated to Divyangjan." He said that the purpose of this program is not only to honour, but to give a message to society that Divyangjan is not behind in terms of talent and ability in any field. Today there are many such Divyangjans here, including five IAS officers, who have achieved important achievements on the strength of their hard work and talent. Divyangjans who have achieved success in various fields, including Paralympic athletes, have come here today as a source of inspiration for others. (ANI)

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