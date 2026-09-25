Family-Owned Canadian Supplement Brand Herba Ranks No. 81 On The Globe And Mail's List Of Canada's Top Growing Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With over 100 Canadian-made supplements, Herba earns its second consecutive appearance and ranks No. 9 in the Health Care & Wellness category.

Toronto, ONTARIO, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herba Health Inc. (Herba), a wholly Canadian-owned, family-run natural supplement brand, has ranked No. 81 on the 2026 Report on Business magazine ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Herba also placed No. 9 in the Health Care & Wellness category, marking the company's second consecutive year on the national ranking.

The annual ranking measures Canadian companies by three-year revenue growth. For Herba, the recognition marks another chapter in a family business founded in Toronto in 2003 that has since served more than one million Canadians.

Herba now offers over 100 Canadian-made supplements, up from more than 85 in early 2025. The company attributes its continued growth to returning customers and Canadian consumer demand for quality supplements manufactured at home.

At Herba, quality goes beyond the ingredient name and dose printed on the label. The company places particular emphasis on ingredient sourcing, formulation, manufacturing standards and testing - factors that can meaningfully distinguish one supplement from another, even when the products may appear similar at first glance.

“We're proud of this recognition, but what means the most to our family is that Canadians keep choosing us,” said Peter Moon, CEO of Herba Health Inc.“Supporting a Canadian family business may bring someone to Herba for the first time. Giving them a reason to come back is something we have to earn - through thoughtful formulations, carefully selected ingredients, rigorous testing and products people can feel confident choosing again.”

A Family Business with Pharmacist-Led Formulation

Led by siblings Peter Moon and Jane Moon, Herba combines its family-business roots with professional expertise in product development.

Jane Moon, a licensed pharmacist and University of Toronto pharmacy graduate, oversees Herba's product formulation. Her clinical experience spans supporting Canadians with health needs ranging from minor ailments to complex chronic autoimmune conditions. She brings a rigorous pharmacist's perspective to ingredient selection and the development of Herba's growing supplement range.

Canadian-Owned. Canadian-Made. Tested in Canada.

Herba's commitment to Canada extends beyond ownership. Its supplements are made in Canada using globally sourced ingredients, with manufacturing steps including blending, encapsulation and bottling performed domestically.

Ingredients undergo third-party testing in Canada, and finished products are tested again in Canada. Every Herba supplement holds a Health Canada product licence, identified by a Natural Product Number (NPN), and features bilingual English and French labelling.

Herba products are already available through more than 100 retail partners across Canada, and the company continues to expand its in-store presence. Through a new partnership with one of Canada's largest health-food retailers, Herba expects to be more widely available across Ontario by the end of 2026, giving customers even more opportunities to shop for Herba supplements in person.

About Herba Health Inc.

Founded in Toronto in 2003, Herba Health Inc. is a wholly Canadian-owned, family-run supplement company led by siblings Peter Moon and Jane Moon. Herba offers over 100 natural health products combining pharmacist-led formulation, carefully selected ingredients, Canadian manufacturing and third-party testing in Canada. The company believes that supplement quality extends beyond ingredient name and dose, with sourcing, formulation, manufacturing and testing all playing an important role in the finished product.

Herba's mission is to help Canadians make confident choices about their everyday wellness.

Media Contact

Peter Moon

Herba Health Inc.

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(416) 477-9919

