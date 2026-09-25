Crypto News: Remittix Raises Its Final-Stage Price To $0.46 As Experts Outline $3.50 Dogecoin Price Prediction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has confirmed that the final stage of its RTX presale will be priced at $0.46 as the project advances toward its scheduled 24 November 2026 token launch. RTX has not yet moved to $0.46 and remains available at $0.21 at the time of this release.









The final-stage structure follows Remittix passing $32 million in contributions. The project reports more than 40,000 participants and has established a $36 million hard cap for the presale.

Remittix Establishes the Final Pricing Path Before Launch

The increase to a final $0.46 presale-stage price creates a defined progression between the current offer and public market access. Once RTX launches, its value will be determined by exchange liquidity, supply, demand and broader market conditions rather than a fixed presale ladder.

Remittix is approaching that transition with several ecosystem components already operating. Remittix Markets offers hundreds of perpetual-futures instruments and has processed more than $50 million in reported trading volume.

The Remittix wallet is available on iOS and has surpassed 10,000 reported downloads. Android support is planned, while Remittix Earn is in final testing with advertised yields reaching 22% APY on selected assets.

The project's PayFi network is designed to support crypto transfers that settle as fiat in compatible bank accounts across more than 30 currencies. A planned wallet rebuild is intended to connect PayFi, Markets, Earn and RTX within a single interface.

The pricing progression provides a clear distinction between the current offer and final tier, but it does not predetermine RTX's exchange value. Public pricing may open above or below presale levels depending on available liquidity, circulating supply, market sentiment and demand for Remittix products.

Dogecoin Forecast Highlights the Range of Crypto Price Scenarios

Dogecoin was trading near $0.098 at the time of writing after gaining approximately six percent during the latest session. DOGE continues to benefit from broad exchange availability, strong name recognition and renewed whale interest.

The $3.50 Dogecoin price prediction referenced in the headline represents an exceptionally bullish scenario rather than a mainstream near-term forecast. From approximately $0.098, DOGE would need to appreciate by more than 35 times to reach that figure.

Such a move would imply a very large increase in Dogecoin's market capitalisation and would require exceptional retail demand, liquidity and sustained adoption. More conservative published forecasts remain well below $3.50.

RTX Offers a Utility-Focused Alternative

Dogecoin provides liquid exposure to the meme-coin market. Remittix is positioning RTX around recurring financial activity, including bank settlement, derivatives trading, mobile wallet use and planned earning services.

The $0.46 figure applies only to the final presale stage. Prospective participants should verify the current price and all terms through official Remittix channels before making a contribution.

About Remittix

Remittix is building a PayFi-focused ecosystem designed to connect digital assets with local bank settlement, trading, wallet access and planned earning products. RTX is scheduled to launch on 24 November 2026.

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