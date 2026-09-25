Christmaslightsupplier Announces Enhanced Same-Day Shipping And Direct Support For Professional Christmas Light Installers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, TX, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChristmasLightSupplier.com, a wholesale Christmas lighting supplier, today announced enhanced same-day shipping and direct support for installers ahead of the 2026 holiday installation season.

The company supplies professional Christmas lighting products including C9 Christmas lights, socket wire, spools, plugs, clips, permanent lighting products, and other supplies used by contractors for residential and commercial installations.

A central part of the company's service offering is same-day shipping on orders, providing professional installers with a faster way to get essential lighting products moving after an order is placed. For contractors working with installation deadlines and seasonal schedules, timely fulfillment can be an important part of managing inventory and keeping projects moving.

ChristmasLightSupplier.com is also emphasizing direct support for professional installers through on-call and FaceTime assistance. The service gives contractors a direct way to communicate with the company when they have questions about products, ordering, quantities, or installation-related needs.

"Professional Christmas light installers operate on demanding schedules, especially during the busiest part of the holiday season," said a representative of ChristmasLightSupplier.com. "Our goal is to make the purchasing process easier by combining competitive wholesale pricing, fast fulfillment, and direct support for the contractors who depend on these products."

The company's wholesale offering is designed for professional installers purchasing Christmas lighting supplies in larger quantities. Contractors can purchase products for individual projects as well as build seasonal inventory for multiple residential and commercial installations.

Pricing is another area of focus for ChristmasLightSupplier.com. The company is committed to providing competitive wholesale pricing for professional installers while maintaining a product selection designed around the needs of Christmas lighting contractors.

For installers, purchasing decisions can involve more than the price of an individual bulb. Product availability, fulfillment speed, customer support, and access to commonly used installation supplies can all affect how efficiently a contractor manages a busy season.

ChristmasLightSupplier.com brings these considerations together through a supplier model focused specifically on professional Christmas lighting customers.

The company's product offering includes C9 Christmas lights for applications such as residential rooflines, commercial properties, architectural features, trees, and other holiday displays. Additional installation supplies include socket wire, bulk spools, plugs, clips, connectors, and other products used by professional crews.

The company is announcing the enhanced service offering as contractors prepare for the 2026 holiday installation season. Christmas light installation businesses typically begin preparing inventory and purchasing supplies well ahead of the busiest installation period.

By emphasizing same-day shipping and direct communication with customers, ChristmasLightSupplier.com aims to provide contractors with a streamlined purchasing experience during a period when inventory and fulfillment can become increasingly important.

The company also encourages professional installers to plan their seasonal inventory early, evaluate the products they use most frequently, and maintain adequate supplies of essential lighting components before installation schedules reach their peak.

Founded in 1999, ChristmasLightSupplier.com has served the Christmas lighting market for more than two decades. The company continues to focus on supplying professional installers and businesses with Christmas lighting products, competitive wholesale pricing, fast fulfillment, and personalized customer support.

About ChristmasLightSupplier.com

Founded in 1999, ChristmasLightSupplier.com provides wholesale Christmas lighting products and installation supplies for professional installers and businesses. The company offers C9 Christmas lights, socket wire, spools, plugs, clips, permanent lighting products, and other supplies used in professional installations. Its mission is to make purchasing Christmas lighting easier through competitive pricing, same-day shipping, quality products, and personalized support.

Press Inquiries

santa [at] christmaslightsupplier.com



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