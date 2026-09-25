Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Q4 2026 Distribution Schedule

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the“Fund”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the“Board”) declared the Fund's monthly distributions for October, November and December 2026. Q4 2026 Distribution Schedule

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date Amount per Share October 2026 October 9, 2026 October 9, 2026 October 23, 2026 $0.1180 November 2026 November 12, 2026 November 12, 2026 November 27, 2026 $0.1180 December 2026 December 10, 2026 December 10, 2026 December 24, 2026 $0.1180



Shares purchased on or after the applicable ex-distribution dates will not receive the distributions discussed above. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Any portion of the Fund's distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with“yield” or“income.” The Fund's Section 19a-1 Notice, if applicable, contains additional distribution composition information and may be obtained by visiting The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year. Based on current estimates, it is anticipated that a portion of the distributions paid in calendar year 2026 will be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a return of capital. The final determination of the tax status of those 2026 distributions will be made in early 2027 and provided to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at

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Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.