Veracyte Announces Eight Decipher-Focused Studies To Be Presented At ASTRO 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Six oral presentations and two posters will highlight Decipher's prognostic and predictive value in identifying patients' risk of progression and likelihood of benefiting from treatment intensification

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, announced today that eight studies leveraging its Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier test and whole-transcriptome data will be presented at the 2026 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting. The conference will take place September 26–30 in Boston.

The presentations include analyses from Phase II and III clinical trials, Genomic Research for Intelligent Discovery (GRID) research, and national real-world studies. Together, they examine Decipher's prognostic value in assessing disease risk and predictive value in identifying which patients may benefit from treatment intensification, including adding androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT) to radiation.

“The breadth of research being presented at ASTRO underscores the growing role of genomic information in helping clinicians navigate complex prostate cancer treatment decisions,” said Elai Davicioni, Ph.D., Veracyte's medical director for Urology.“These presentations demonstrate how elucidating the molecular components of tumor biology may help personalize treatment decisions for patients across different stages of disease.”

The following Decipher-focused studies will be presented at ASTRO 2026:

Oral Presentations



Title: Evaluation of PAM50 Molecular Subtypes in Post-Prostatectomy Salvage Radiotherapy: An NRG Oncology-RTOG 0534 Analysis

Presenter: Shuang Zhao, M.D., M.S.E.

Abstract: 6

Date/Time: Sunday, September 27, 1:30–1:40 p.m. ET

Location: Grand Ballroom



Title: The Role of Docetaxel In Addition to Salvage Radiation and Androgen Deprivation In Men with High Risk Prostate Cancer Post-Prostatectomy: Results of NRG GU002

Presenter: Mark Hurwitz, M.D., FASTRO

Abstract: 250

Date/Time: Tuesday, September 29, 12:40–12:50 p.m. ET

Location: Room 210



Title: Genomic Stratification of Benefit From Short-Term Androgen Deprivation With Dose-Escalated Radiotherapy in Intermediate-Risk Prostate Cancer: An Ancillary Study of RTOG/NRG 0815

Presenter: Angela Jia, M.D., Ph.D.

Abstract: 312

Date/Time: Tuesday, September 29, 3:55– 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Room 210



Title: Multi-institutional Transcriptomic Characterization of Radiorecurrent Prostate Cancer and Prognostic Biomarkers After Salvage Re-irradiation in the F-SHARP Clinical Trial

Presenter: Abhishek Solanki, M.D., M.S.

Abstract: 314

Date/Time: Tuesday, September 29, 4:15–4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Room 210

Title: Long-Term Transcriptomic Analysis of NRG/RTOG 9601: A Phase 3 Study of Salvage Radiotherapy for Prostate Cancer with or without Anti-Androgen Therapy

Presenter: Krishnan Patel, M.D.

Abstract: 315

Date/Time: Tuesday, September 29, 4:25–4:35 p.m. ET

Location: Room 210

Quick-Pitch Presentation

Title: Real-World Evidence across Prostate RT Modalities: Utilization Shifts, Toxicity and BCR in Genomic Classifier Scored Patients

Presenter: Thomas Kole, M.D., Ph.D.

Abstract: 1166

Date/Time: Tuesday, September 29, 5:35–5:40 p.m. ET

Location: Room 205

Poster Presentations



Title: Preoperative Biopsy Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier Predicts Earlier Secondary Radiotherapy After Radical Prostatectomy in National Real-World Data

Presenter: Thomas Kole, M.D., Ph.D.

Abstract: 3297

Date/Time: Sunday, September 27, 2:15–3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall, Exhibit Hall A

Title: Association of 22-Gene Genomic Classifier with ADT Use with Secondary Radiotherapy: A National Real-World Analysis

Presenter: Andrew Barsky, M.D.

Abstract: 3226

Date/Time: Tuesday, September 29, 2:15–3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall, Exhibit Hall A

Additional information is available through the ASTRO 2026 Annual Meeting program.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company with a vision to transform cancer care for patients around the world. The company's molecular tests assess the unique biology of each patient's tumor to help clinicians answer essential questions about cancer care. Veracyte's Diagnostics Platform combines broad genomic and clinical data, advanced bioinformatics and AI, and a powerful evidence-generation engine to support continued innovation and pipeline development. The company's portfolio includes the Afirma® Genomic Sequencing Classifier test, Decipher® Bladder Genomic Classifier test, Decipher® Prostate Genomic Classifier test, Prosigna® Breast Risk of Recurrence test, and the TrueMRDTM Monitoring Test for MIBC. For more information, visit Veracyte's website or follow the company on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the potential role of genomic information in helping identify which patients may benefit from treatment intensification and helping clinicians navigate prostate cancer treatment decisions and personalize treatment decisions for patients across different stages of disease. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“potential,”“will,” and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements due to risks and uncertainties described under the caption“Risk Factors” in Veracyte's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Veracyte disclaims any obligation to update them except as required by law.

Veracyte, the Veracyte logo and Decipher are registered trademarks of Veracyte, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and selected countries.

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