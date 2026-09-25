MC Homes Real Estate Mark 25 Years of Real Estate in Connecticut Probate, why my house didn't sell

Founder of MC Homes Real Estate helps Connecticut families navigate probate, inherited homes, mortgage challenges and properties that failed to sell.

- Mirna ChinchillaDANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mirna Chinchilla Marks 25 Years Helping Connecticut Homeowners Navigate Complex Home Sales.Founder of MC Homes Real Estate helps Connecticut families navigate probate, inherited homes, mortgage challenges and properties that failed to sell.After 25 years in real estate, Mirna Chinchilla has learned that some difficult home sales involve more than finding a buyer.Chinchilla, founder of MC Homes Real Estate, became a licensed Connecticut real estate agent in 2001 and previously worked with William Raveis, Century 21 and RE/MAX. She is currently affiliated with VORO, the brokerage under which she is licensed.Her practice focuses on probate and inherited properties, mortgage difficulties, vacant homes, family disagreements and properties that previously failed to sell.“Many people who call me aren't simply asking, 'What is my house worth?'” Chinchilla said.“They're asking, 'Where do I start? What if my family can't agree? What can I do if I'm falling behind on my mortgage? Why didn't my house sell?'”Chinchilla said she has worked with families selling homes through probate for more than 20 years.“Experience matters most when a sale doesn't go according to plan,” she said.“My role is to keep the real estate side moving, communicate clearly and work with the family's attorney and other professionals to find a path forward.”Four Years on the Market, Under Contract in 30 DaysWhy is my house not selling? A Bethel probate property had been on and off the market for four years, cycling through six real estate agents and two unsuccessful attempts to sell without an agent before the estate hired Chinchilla in spring 2025.Instead of recommending another price reduction, Chinchilla treated the property as a new listing. Her team restaged the home, commissioned professional photography and relaunched it with a new marketing strategy.“My goal was to look at the property with fresh eyes and determine what we could change before asking the seller to reduce the price,” she said.Within 30 days, the property went under contract and closed at the full asking price.Six Months, a Vacant Property and 32 RelativesA vacant multifamily property in Danbury presented a different challenge. The homeowner had died without a will, and 32 relatives were connected to the estate, Chinchilla said.Offers were received, but reaching agreement took time while the property continued to incur expenses. Chinchilla focused on the real estate side while the estate's attorney handled legal matters.“My job was to stay with the transaction, communicate clearly and keep the real estate side moving,” she said.After roughly six months, agreement was reached and the property closed.Mortgage, Liens and a Long-Vacant PropertyIn another Danbury case, a Norwalk attorney hired Chinchilla to handle the real estate side of a probate sale involving a home vacant for two to three years. The property needed substantial work and had multiple liens, a mortgage and other obligations.Chinchilla and the attorney coordinated with the lender, lienholders and estate. She focused on the sale and lender requirements while the attorney handled the estate's legal matters.“We worked through one issue at a time until the transaction could move forward,” Chinchilla said.The property ultimately sold after the outstanding estate, lender and lien issues were addressed.When Selling a Home Is About More Than the House“People don't always know which questions to ask or who they need to call,” Chinchilla said.“A complicated situation doesn't necessarily mean there isn't a path forward. The first step is understanding the situation and building a strategy around it.”Dale Harris, a New Britain-based contractor with ProBuilt Building Remodeling and a longtime client, said,“We went through hell and back with this house, but she fought for me and the house with total honesty and effort. She's my Realtor for life now.”MC Homes Real Estate serves Danbury, Bethel, New Milford, Norwalk, Southbury and surrounding Connecticut communities.For more details on these cases, visit .About MC Homes Real EstateMC Homes Real Estate was founded by Mirna Chinchilla, a Connecticut real estate agent licensed since 2001 and affiliated with VORO. Her practice focuses on probate and inherited properties and complex home sales.

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Mirna Chinchilla Marks 25 Years Helping Connecticut Homeowners Navigate Complex Home Sales News Provided By MC Homes Real Estate powered by VORO September 25, 2026, 20:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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