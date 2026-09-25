Wisekey Announces Planned Effectiveness Of Redomiciliation From Switzerland To The British Virgin Islands
| WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 30 00
...
| WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact: Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
...
Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”) or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.
Important Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the merger, WISeQey filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) a registration statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-297507), which was declared effective on July 31, 2026 and includes a prospectus of WISeQey. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PROSPECTUS, AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE MERGER. The registration statement, prospectus, and other documents filed by WISeKey or WISeQey with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at or by directing a request to WISeKey International Holding Ltd, General-Guisan-Strasse 6, 6300 Zug, Switzerland.
Participants in the Solicitation
WISeKey, WISeQey, and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to have been participants in the solicitation of proxies from WISeKey's shareholders in connection with the merger. Information regarding the interests of these directors and executive officers in the merger is included in the prospectus. Additional information regarding WISeKey's directors and executive officers is also included in WISeKey's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC. These documents are available free of charge at the SEC's website at .
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“seek,”“estimate,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“could,”“may,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the redomiciliation and merger; the expected timing and completion of the merger and the effectiveness thereof; the satisfaction of remaining conditions to the merger, including regulatory approvals; and the expected listing of WISeQey shares on Nasdaq and SIX Swiss Exchange.
These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which WISeKey and WISeQey operate, and management's beliefs and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the risk that the merger may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; failure to satisfy remaining closing conditions; failure to obtain required regulatory approvals, including from Nasdaq, SIX Swiss Exchange, or the Swiss Takeover Board; the risk that the anticipated benefits of the redomiciliation may not be realized; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in WISeKey's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. WISeKey does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
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