HIMS Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages HIMS Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

Affected HIMS Investor Summary



Who: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS)

What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Class Period: August 4, 2025 through July 29, 2026

Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: November 2, 2026

Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's deceptive and unlawful privacy practices Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) (NYSE: HIMS) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired HIMS securities between August 4, 2025 and July 29, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and is captioned Velanki v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc., No. 26-cv-09313 (N.D. Cal.). Investors have until November 2, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired HIMS securities and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here:

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To view the HIMS video on YouTube, click here:

You can also contact attorney href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title=""> Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at Text> ... . There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) HIMS shared consumers' health information with third-party advertising platforms; (2) HIMS charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit an intake form, despite telling consumers that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that is“right for them;” (3) the foregoing conduct subjected HIMS to regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result, HIMS was reasonably likely to incur fees and penalties; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why did HIMS's Stock Drop?

On July 29, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) filed a lawsuit against HIMS accusing the company of sharing customers' medical information with third-party advertisers. Specifically,

the FTC's criminal complaint accuses HIMS of "deceptive and unlawful privacy practices," including sharing sensitive details about a patient's health with Snap and Facebook parent, Meta Platforms. On this news, HIMS's stock price declined $4.32 per share, or 14.73%, to close at $25.00 per share on July 29, 2026.

WHAT HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC. INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by November 2, 2026.Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you.Retain counsel of choice or take no action.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC. INVESTORS:

HIMS investors may, no later than November 2, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Text>Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Text>Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages HIMS investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being Text>recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Text>Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Text>Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

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