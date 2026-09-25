PCCP Closes Two Funds Combining $5B In Capital Commitments Across Opportunistic Equity And Value-Add Credit Strategies

William Lindsay, Co Founder and Senior Managing Partner with PCCP

- William LindsayLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PCCP, LLC announced the successful closings of PCCP Equity X and PCCP Credit XI, which raised a combined $5 billion in capital commitments across its opportunistic equity and value add credit strategies. The milestone reflects support from both longstanding partners and new global investors and highlights the firm's differentiated dual platform model powered by a single, integrated investment team. The two funds mark PCCP's largest to date.PCCP Equity X, the firm's opportunistic equity vehicle, completed fundraising in January 2026 and closed with $2.7 billion in commitments, an increase from its prior fund of $1.8 billion. PCCP Credit XI, the firm's value add credit vehicle, held its final close in June 2026 with $2.3 billion, up from $1.7 billion in its predecessor fund. Both funds exceeded their hard cap and focus on U.S. middle market investments across the four traditional property sectors: residential for rent, industrial, retail, and office. As of September 2026, PCCP has executed about half of the capital raised for Equity X and allocated over one-third of the capital in Credit XI.William Lindsay, Co Founder and Senior Managing Partner with PCCP, noted his belief that investors continue to respond to PCCP's unified investment approach.“What resonated with investors is the fact that we have both a credit business and an equity business, and we have one investment team and one investment committee that services both. They're very synergistic, so we believe we see a lot more deal flow than most.”This integrated model allows PCCP to evaluate opportunities from multiple angles. A deal first identified through the credit platform may ultimately become an equity investment, while PCCP may finance a different transaction that competitors pursue on the equity side.Both Equity X and Credit XI benefited from strong re-up rates among existing investors, reflecting PCCP's deep, long-term relationships with its investment partners. At the same time, PCCP welcomed new global investors to both strategies, as institutions continue to evaluate opportunities in U.S. commercial real estate amid evolving market conditions.Across both strategies, PCCP continues to see compelling investment opportunities in the four traditional property sectors.“The market reset over the past several years has created opportunities to acquire quality assets at a basis that we believe can support attractive risk-adjusted returns,” said Bryan Thornton, Co-Manager of PCCP's Equity Platform.“Our focus remains on underwriting to basis rather than relying on market appreciation, while investing in high-quality assets and markets where we have deep experience. We believe the current environment is also creating an attractive entry point for investors seeking to increase their allocation to U.S. real estate.”On the credit side, PCCP believes the current interest rate and financing environment continues to support opportunities for its shorter-term, floating-rate bridge lending strategy.“Investors are drawn to private real estate credit for a number of reasons, including current cash flow and its potential defensive characteristics,” said Brian Heafey, Co-Manager of PCCP's Debt Platform.“From an investment standpoint, we continue to see an active lending environment and believe our longstanding borrower relationships and experience across market cycles position us well to identify attractive opportunities. We expect new loan originations to remain active into 2027.”About PCCP:PCCP is a real estate finance and investment management firm focused on commercial real estate debt and equity investments. PCCP has approximately $30.1 billion in assets under management on behalf of institutional investors as of June 30, 2026. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Seoul, PCCP has a 28-year track record of providing real estate owners and investors with a broad range of funding options to meet capital requirements. PCCP underwrites the entire capital stack to exploit inefficiencies in the market and provide investors with attractive risk-adjusted returns. Since its inception in 1998, PCCP has managed, raised or invested over $50.4 billion of capital through a series of investment vehicles including private equity funds, separate accounts and joint ventures. PCCP continues to seek investment opportunities with experienced operators seeking fast and reliable capital. Learn more about PCCP at .

Kristin Canon

PCCP

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PCCP Closes Two Funds Combining $5B in Capital Commitments Across Opportunistic Equity and Value-Add Credit Strategies News Provided By Places Public Relations September 25, 2026, 20:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management



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