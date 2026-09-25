'HELLBILLY HOLLOW' CARVES UP HOLLYWOOD WITH SUNSET STRIP PREMIERE - NOW OPEN IN SELECT THEATERS NATIONWIDE

Hellbilly Hollow-Poster

Hollywood Premiere HELLBILLY HOLLOW - Kevin Wayne & Kurt Deimer

Actor/Director Kevin Wayne as TICKLES

Actor/Rocker Kurt Deimer as BULL

YouTubers Shooting at Hellbilly Hollow get more than they expected

Actor/Director Kevin Wayne and Rocker Kurt Deimer's Southern Slasher Featuring Music by Deimer and an Original Score by Metal Drummer Roy Mayorga

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The wait is over. Last night, Hellbilly Hollow came to Hollywood, and LA's Sunset Strip got its first taste of blood as horror fans packed the special advance premiere to scream, cheer and celebrate. The Southern-fried slasher "Hellbilly Hollow" opens today, Friday, September 25, in select U.S. theaters. "Hellbilly Hollow" is the first film ever shot at the legendary Alabama haunted attraction of the same name, and it brings one of the South's most iconic haunts to the big screen. For years, crowds have made the trip to Vincent, Alabama, to brave its haunted barn, backwoods hayride and scare zones. Now the attraction that droves of fans already know has a film of its own, shot entirely on its grounds. In it, a crew of paranormal YouTubers shows up to film the night before Halloween and discovers the scares are real. Killer siblings Tickles and Bull are waiting, and they don't play by haunt rules."Hellbilly Hollow" is now playing in theaters in the following cities (listed alphabetically): Birmingham, Cincinnati, Columbus, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Omaha and Orlando. Regal Edwards Long Beach (CA) will host a special Q&A, open to the public, following the 7:40 p.m. screening."Hellbilly Hollow" Trailer:"Hellbilly Hollow" THEATERS & TICKETSBirmingham, ALAMC Summit 16, 321 Summit Blvd.AMC Patton Creek 15, 4450 Creekside RoadCincinnati, OHShowcase Springdale 18, 12064 Springfield PikeColumbus, OHAMC Dine-In Easton Town Center, 275 Easton Town CenterJacksonville, FLAMC Regency 24, 9451 Regency Square Blvd.Los Angeles, CARegal Edwards Long Beach, 7501 E. Carson St., Long Beach7:40 p.m. Q&A screening:Omaha, NE / Council Bluffs, IAAMC Council Bluffs 17, 3220 23rd Ave., Council BluffsOrlando, FLAMC Dine-In Disney Springs 24, 1500 E. Buena Vista Dr.Showtimes at amctheatresRegal Oviedo Mall, 1500 Oviedo Marketplace Blvd., OviedoIn "Hellbilly Hollow," a team of paranormal YouTubers travels to the Alabama backwoods to film at a haunted attraction the night before Halloween. What they find there is far deadlier than staged scares. Tickles is a disfigured, childlike clown, and Bull is the manipulative brother who looks after him. One by one, the investigators and a group of local thrill-seekers fall victim to the siblings' games.Actor/Director Kevin Wayne came up with the idea while directing a commercial at Hellbilly Hollow. Walking the grounds, he pictured a figure stalking victims through the haunt's backwoods, and the film grew from there. Rather than recreate the attraction on a soundstage, the production filmed at the real thing. Fans who have screamed their way through the barn and hayride will recognize every corner. Audiences who have never made the trip get their first look at the place that has frightened Alabama visitors for years.The film stars Kurt Deimer, Kevin Wayne, Danny Vinson, Sandra Ellis Lafferty, Megan Alexandrea Weaver, Hallie Shepherd, Trey Miller and Keller Fornes. Director of photography is David Brower, and the original score is by Roy Mayorga. The executive producers are Michael T. Clarke, Mike Denard, Andy Gould, David Miller, Tim Miller, James Srygley, Kevin Wayne and Brandon Evans. The film was produced by Kurt Deimer and Todd Slater, written by Bernadette Chapman, and directed by Kevin Wayne.Todd Slater of Convoke Media negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers, including Kurt Deimer's Bald Man Films and Regime Music Group. Harmon Kaslow represented Atlas Distribution in the U.S., and Julian Richards represented international sales for Jinga Films.Press Kit: HELLBILLY HOLLOW - PRESS KITABOUT BALD MAN FILMSBald Man Films specializes in producing genre content. It was founded by Cincinnati-born rocker, actor and producer Kurt Deimer. Deimer's path to the company ran from the school of hard knocks to entrepreneur, then rock musician, and finally acting in and producing films.ABOUT CONVOKE MEDIAConvoke Media is an investment and content company working across film, television, digital media and institutional capital. Its recent films include The Optimist, Flyover, Scare BnB, Paul & Greg & Amelia and Don't Log Off. Veteran media executive Todd Slater founded the company, which develops, finances and scales premium content with global commercial potential. Over his career, Slater has financed, structured and secured worldwide distribution for more than 150 motion pictures, including in leadership roles at Paramount Pictures and Anschutz Film Group. Convoke Media focuses on scalable intellectual property, partnerships and long-term value across entertainment platforms, and connects storytelling with institutional capital and global distribution.ABOUT REGIME MUSICKevin Zinger and Ivory Daniel co-own Regime Music Group and co-direct Regime 72 Management. Their team represents talent across music, film, art and sports, with a roster that includes Sublime, Everlast, NOFX, Tower of Power, Amigo The Devil, Kurt Deimer, JJ Grey, DJ MUGGS, WAR and Evidence. Regime's film division has helped produce documentaries including the Netflix documentary Saving Banksy, Can't Be Stopped, about the Los Angeles graffiti crew, and the NOFX documentary 40 Years of Fuckin' Up. Zinger and Daniel bring decades of combined experience in the entertainment industry, developing artists and producing content across music, film and culture.ABOUT ATLAS DISTRIBUTION COMPANYAtlas Distribution Company is a leading independent U.S. film distributor that has theatrically released more than 50 titles. Atlas uses CinemaCloudWorks, its own technology platform, to give independent filmmakers studio-level tools and analytics for their theatrical releases. More than 1,200 films have used CinemaCloudWorks since its launch. For more information about Atlas Distribution Company, please visit:ABOUT JINGA FILMSJinga Films is a global sales agent headed by genre specialist Julian Richards. Over 17 years, Jinga has built a library of 160 films sold to top distributors worldwide, including Netflix, Lionsgate, IFC, Shudder and Studiocanal. Titles in the Jinga catalogue include Mute Witness, Darklands, The Last Horror Movie, A Serbian Film, The House at the End of Time, Big Bad Wolves, The Canal, Hellions, Still/born, Warriors of the Wasteland, The Well and Scared to Death. Jinga also releases films in North America, the UK and Australasia through its distribution label Danse Macabre. For more information about Jinga, please visit:

Rick Rhoades

High Roads Media & Brand

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HELLBILLY HOLLOW - Official Trailer

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'HELLBILLY HOLLOW' CARVES UP HOLLYWOOD WITH SUNSET STRIP PREMIERE - NOW OPEN IN SELECT THEATERS NATIONWIDE News Provided By High Roads Media & Brand September 25, 2026, 20:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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