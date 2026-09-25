Azerbaijan And Cambodia Discuss Strengthening Political Dialogue And International Cooperation
This was reflected in a statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.
The Ministers reviewed the development of bilateral relations, emphasizing the importance of expanding high-level political dialogue, strengthening inter-parliamentary contacts, and deepening mutual support within international platforms, particularly the Non-Aligned Movement, CICA, and ASEAN.
Minister Sokhonn expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for hosting the upcoming CICA Summit and wished full success in its organization. Ministers have also discussed cooperation in the area of demining. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, underscoring the importance of continued coordination and dialogue.
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