AST Spacemobile, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Seeks Recovery For Investors November 13, 2026, Deadline - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Affected ASTS Investor Summary

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (AST) (NASDAQ: ASTS) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired AST securities between March 4, 2025 and July 15, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas and is captioned Hunter v. AST SpaceMobile, Inc., No. 26-cv-00378 (W.D. Tex.). Investors have until November 13, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired AST securities and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at .... There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) AST's increasing capital requirements were likely to increase the company's debt load and share dilution with greater frequency and at greater scale than Defendants had signaled to investors; (2) accordingly, AST had overstated the sufficiency of the company's capital and liquidity position to achieve its strategic and business goals; (3) AST likewise overstated the durability of its competitive position in the satellite D2C market; (4) even following the EchoStar Transaction, Defendants continued overstating AST's competitive position in the satellite D2C market; (5) AST was experiencing slow user adoption in the U.S. and Japan; (6) the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on AST's business and financial prospects; and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Why did AST's Stock Drop?

Between September 8, 2025 and July 15, 2026, a series of stock downgrades and company disclosures caused AST's stock price to fall significantly. Specifically, on January 7, 2026, Scotiabank downgraded AST to sell, citing, among other things, significant competition from SpaceX's Starlink, slow customer adoption, and delays in launching AST's satellites. Then, on July 15, 2026, AST issued a press release "announc[ing] the pricing of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.625% convertible senior notes due 2034". Following these disclosures, AST's Class A common stock price fell $11.30 per share, or 17.04%, to close at $55.01 per share on July 16, 2026.

WHAT AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. INVESTORS:

AST investors may, no later than November 13, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages AST investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

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