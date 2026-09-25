Golfing Queen Foundation Announces Prodigi As Title Sponsor For 2026 All Sports Reunion: Legends & Executives Golf Invitationall

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prodigi Social Media app joins the Golfing Queen Foundation to support kids and families on the Las Vegas Strip, October 17-19

Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Golfing Queen Foundation today announced that Prodigi (), the community-focused social media app, will serve as title sponsor of the 2026 All Sports Reunion: Legends & Executives Golf Invitational, taking place October 17–19 at Bali Hai Golf Club, the only championship golf course on the Las Vegas Strip.







Prodigi presents Sheila Washington's All Sports Reunion Invitational

Founded by Golfing Queen Enterprises, CEO Sheila Washington, the three-day invitational reunites professional sports legends from football, baseball, basketball and beyond with corporate executives for a weekend of golf, networking and giving back. Proceeds support the Golfing Queen Foundation's mission to serve kids, youth and families through the game of golf, along with partner youth organizations, which teach young people life skills, self-confidence and values like integrity, respect and perseverance.

A highlight of this year's weekend is the Community, Youth & Family Golf Day, designed to welcome kids, parents and first-time players of every skill level. Families can learn, play and connect alongside sports legends in a fun, supportive setting that introduces the next generation to the game.

"Prodigi was built with young people and families in mind, so supporting kids through the All Sports Reunion was an easy decision," said Tonee Morton, CEO of Prodigi. "We want to help build stronger communities, both online and on the course."

Prodigi is designed to make social media more structured and intentional, helping users connect with people and communities in their area. Its planned Guardian Alert feature reflects the company's goal of becoming a platform parents can count on to help protect youth online.

"Having Prodigi step up as our title sponsor means we can reach more kids and families than ever before," said Washington. "This event has always been about more than golf. It's about legends and leaders coming together to make a lasting impact."

The weekend kicks off with the VIP Welcome Reception & Comedy Hour, featuring music, comedy and sports icons against Bali Hai's tropical backdrop, followed by a championship day of golf and an awards dinner.

Sponsorship opportunities, golfer registration and event tickets are available at

Help Support The Golfing Queen Foundation

About Golfing Queen

Golfing Queen is a movement dedicated to inspiring women, youth, and corporations to embrace the game of golf through empowering clinics, social events, and educational programs. We create inclusive spaces where women and girls of all ages can develop their skills, build confidence, and foster meaningful connections-on and off the green. Our signature event is the All Sports Reunion: Legends & Executives Invitational, held October 17-19, 2025, at the Bali Hai Golf Club Las Vegas Strip.

Press Inquiries

Alex Nicole Garza

alex [at] golfingqueen.com

833-388-GOLF (4653)



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: