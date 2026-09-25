Dr. Chaudhri: 'Luxury Is Not A Level Of Care'- Expert Calls For More Focus On Clinical Safety In Mental Healthcare

Dr. Priya Chaudhri

Elevation Behavioral Health and Blueprint Behavioral Health CEO Dr. Priya Chaudhri calls for clinical safety over luxury and compassion for grieving families

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Priya Chaudhri, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and behavioral-health executive with more than 15 years of leadership experience in complex mental healthcare, is calling for a national conversation regarding patient safety, appropriate treatment placement, and the critical initial hours of mental health and addiction care.

The public discussion surrounding the recent, tragic passing of 27-year-old Presley Gerber has highlighted ongoing questions regarding treatment settings, clinical capabilities, and parental support during mental health crises. Dr. Chaudhri emphasizes that public focus should center on compassionate care and clinical safety rather than speculation.

“First and foremost, my deepest condolences go out to the entire family during this unimaginable time,” said Dr. Chaudhri.“No family navigating a mental health or addiction crisis should be subjected to public speculation. Every family deserves compassion, privacy, and access to appropriate, medically sound care.”

Dr. Chaudhri notes that recent public attention underscores a critical issue facing the behavioral health industry: distinguishing between luxurious surroundings and appropriate clinical capabilities.

“A beautiful residential setting is an amenity-it is not a level of care,” Chaudhri stated.“Surroundings, private amenities, and non-medical support roles can play a helpful part in long-term recovery, but they cannot substitute for medical and psychiatric intervention when a patient's condition requires it. The primary question at intake must always be: 'Can we safely manage this patient's acuity tonight?'”

According to Dr. Chaudhri, whenever a person presents to a behavioral-health program with possible intoxication, medical instability, substantial overdose or withdrawal risk, psychiatric instability, or complex medication needs, the admission decision must begin with medical and psychiatric risk-not facility availability, price, or amenities.

“Sometimes the safest admission is the admission a facility refuses,” Chaudhri explained.“A provider must be willing to turn down an admission if the individual's clinical needs exceed what the program can safely manage. Guiding a patient to a higher or more appropriate level of care is a fundamental clinical responsibility.”

Dr. Chaudhri emphasizes that across the entire behavioral health sector, initial intake protocols require rigorous standards. The first 24 hours in any treatment environment require clear assessments regarding medical monitoring, potential withdrawal, and changing psychiatric stability.

“Twenty-four-hour personal support is not equivalent to 24-hour medical care,” said Chaudhri.“While non-clinical support roles provide valuable encouragement during recovery, they cannot replace nursing assessments, physician oversight, medical monitoring, or emergency stabilization capabilities.”

Dr. Chaudhri encourages families seeking care for loved ones to ask direct questions about a facility's emergency readiness:“Before placing a family member in any treatment program, ask: 'What specific protocols and staff are on-site if a patient becomes medically or psychiatrically unstable in the middle of the night?' The answer reveals far more about the true level of care than the amenities or surroundings.”

About Dr. Priya Chaudhri

Dr. Priya Chaudhri, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist, healthcare executive, and Founder/CEO of Elevation Behavioral Health and Blueprint Behavioral Health. She earned her B.A. in Psychology from UC Berkeley, her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology, and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in cardiovascular behavioral medicine through Yale University at Hartford Hospital.

About Blueprint Behavioral Health

Blueprint Behavioral Health is an adult residential mental health treatment program based in Mission Viejo, California, dedicated to providing individualized, evidence-based, and clinically responsible mental health care.

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Dr. Chaudhri: 'Luxury Is Not a Level of Care'- Expert Calls for More Focus on Clinical Safety in Mental Healthcare News Provided By Boundless Media September 25, 2026, 20:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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