Connecticut, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania Curb Insurers' Use Of Aerial Imagery In Non-Renewals

Regulators in several states have told insurers that aerial imagery alone, without evidence of real structural damage, isn't enough to justify a non-renewal.

Satellite and aerial imagery now covers entire neighborhoods, giving insurers a documented view of properties they've never physically visited.

A new regulatory standard protecting owners from cosmetic-only non-renewals still requires the owner to produce evidence the issue was, in fact, cosmetic.

Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania say aerial imagery alone cannot justify a non-renewal. Risk assessment software gives owners a way to respond.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- State insurance regulators in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania have told insurers that aerial imagery alone is not sufficient grounds to decline to renew a property insurance policy, and New York is considering legislation to set formal standards for how insurers use drone and satellite imagery in underwriting decisions. The guidance responds to insurers' growing use of aerial imagery to assess roof condition and other exterior features remotely, without an on-site inspection, when deciding whether to renew a policy.Regulatory BackgroundConnecticut's insurance department issued a bulletin stating that cosmetic issues visible in aerial imagery, such as discoloration or streaking that does not affect structural integrity, are not valid grounds for a non-renewal. New Hampshire's insurance regulator issued similar guidance. Pennsylvania's insurance department has said publicly that drone footage alone is not sufficient to justify dropping a policy. PIA Northeast, an industry association representing independent insurance agents, has tracked a rise in consumer complaints from homeowners facing non-renewals or cancellations tied to aerial reviews, and has said the imagery does not always reflect a roof's actual condition.Documentation Gap for Property OwnersThe new state standards place the burden of proof on the property owner. To dispute a non-renewal under Connecticut's or New Hampshire's guidance, an owner must show that a flagged condition was cosmetic, already repaired, or different from what the imagery suggested. Without a dated photographic record from before the dispute, that case is difficult to make against imagery the insurer already has on file. Property owners and managers are increasingly building that record in advance of a dispute using risk assessment software.Insurers typically arrive at a renewal decision with a dated aerial image and an underwriting assessment behind it. Property owners, in most cases, do not have a comparable record: no dated photos of the roof from months earlier, and no documented history of completed maintenance to set against the insurer's imagery.How Risk Assessment Software Supports ComplianceRisk assessment platforms let a property owner or manager walk a building on a set schedule and capture timestamped photos tied to specific areas, including the roof, siding, drainage, and vegetation clearance, producing a report that stands on its own months later. The record does not override a genuine finding of damage and does not guarantee a renewal. It gives an owner documentation to set against an insurer's imagery instead of a dispute based on memory alone, consistent with the evidence standard the new state guidance assumes an owner can produce.SnapInspect is one company offering risk assessment software for this purpose. Its platform lets property teams build recurring inspection routines around the areas insurers and regulators are scrutinizing most, including roofing, exterior condition, and drainage, capturing photo evidence and notes on a phone or tablet at each visit. The result is a dated, structured record an owner can produce if a renewal is questioned, rather than one assembled from scattered phone photos after a non-renewal notice has already arrived.Recommendations for Property Owners and Managers- Photograph the roof, exterior, and drainage on a recurring schedule, not only when a renewal is approaching.- Keep dated records of maintenance or repair work, including tree trimming and gutter clearing.- Request the specific reason behind any non-renewal or coverage change in writing, and check it against the property's state rules on aerial-imagery underwriting.- Standardize documentation across a portfolio so every property has the same baseline record, not only the ones that draw scrutiny first.Property owners and managers who want to see how a structured documentation routine works in practice can book a demo.About SnapInspectSnapInspect is property-inspection software and a mobile app used by commercial and residential operators to run inspections, manage maintenance, and generate smart, photo-rich reports. The platform combines customizable inspection templates, timestamped photo documentation, and automated report generation with compliance, risk, and AI features, helping property teams turn field visits into consistent, defensible records.

Mike Tatum

SnapInspect

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Connecticut, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania Curb Insurers' Use of Aerial Imagery in Non-Renewals News Provided By SnapInspect Ltd September 25, 2026, 20:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Education, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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