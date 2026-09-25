Kolkata Police To Deploy 10,000 Personnel For Durga Puja Security

With Durga Puja around the corner, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand held a meeting with puja committees and said most of the issues faced by the committees have been resolved. "We hold this meeting before the Puja. Meetings have already taken place at the police station and divisional levels; this is the central meeting. Most of the issues faced by the Puja committees have been resolved. They are submitting applications through the 'Sahaj' portal, and we are clearing them after verification. There were some minor concerns, such as what would happen if it rained or whether roads needed to be repaired. Some committees also sought additional support from the Fire Brigade, such as training sessions or extra assistance with fire safety arrangements...Coordination was established, and contact details were exchanged to ensure that the Puja proceeds smoothly and to enable an immediate response in case of any untoward incident," Nanda told ANI.

Security and Traffic Arrangements

He further said approximately 10,000 police personnel will be deployed this year at various pandals, and a traffic management and traffic circulation plan is carefully devised in coordination with the locations of the pandals. "Approximately 10,000 police personnel will be deployed this year as well. Additionally, around 21,000 temporary Home Guard volunteers, including NCC cadets and others, will be involved. They will be deployed at various pandals and for traffic management. A traffic circulation plan is carefully devised in coordination with the locations of the pandals. This involves determining one-way traffic routes, entry and exit points, and closing off certain roads. Parking is also regulated to ensure that pedestrians face no inconvenience. Footpaths are cleared to facilitate movement, and special lighting arrangements are made..." he added.

About Durga Puja Festival

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. Durga Puja culminates on Vijayadashami (Dussehra), which falls on the tenth day of the festival and celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)