Kratom Spot Launches Subscribe & Save Program, Giving Regular Customers 20% Off Every Order

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new subscription option lets customers choose their own delivery schedule while cutting the cost of routine kratom purchases.

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratom Spot, one of the longest-running online kratom vendors in the United States, announced the launch of its Subscribe & Save program, a new purchasing option designed for customers who order kratom on a regular basis.

Under the new Subscribe & Save program, customers can select a subscription frequency that fits their routine, with delivery options ranging from every two weeks to every two months. Subscribers automatically receive 20% off the standard retail price on every recurring order, along with faster accumulation of rewards points and access to member-only deals.

"A lot of our customers are repeat buyers who already know what they want and how often they need it," said Patrick Carter, Marketing Director at Kratom Spot. "This program is built around that reality. Instead of remembering to reorder every few weeks, customers can set their schedule once and let it run in the background, at a lower price than a one-time purchase."

Kratom Spot noted that flexibility was a central part of the design process. Subscribers can adjust their delivery frequency, pause a subscription, or cancel at any time directly from their account, with no long-term commitment required.

"We wanted a program that respects how people actually shop," Carter said. "Customers stay in control of their subscription from start to finish."

The Subscribe & Save option is now available across eligible products on kratomspot.com, alongside the standard one-time purchase option.

About Kratom Spot

Kratom Spot is a U.S.-based online kratom retailer established in 2014. The company offers one of the broadest kratom product catalogs available, including powders, capsules, extracts, blends, shots, and gummies across 30+ strains. Kratom Spot is an American Kratom Association GMP-certified vendor and conducts third-party laboratory testing on all products. Wholesale and retail partnership inquiries can be directed to the wholesale page. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Kratom Spot products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For more information, visit

CONTACT: Patrick Carter | Marketing Director | Kratom Spot |...