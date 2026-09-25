Refresh - Aesthetics & Wellness Releases Florida Snowbird Botox Planning Guide

Lead Physician Assistant, Jennifer Levy injecting Botox at Refresh - Aesthetics & Wellness in Jupiter

APRN, Alex an Aesthetic Injector holding Botox at the Jupiter location of Refresh - Aesthetics & Wellness

Donna Shuman, Founder of Refresh – Aesthetics & Wellness, alongside Jennifer Levy, PA-C, Lead Physician Assistant, representing the family-owned leadership and clinical expertise behind Refresh's nine Florida locations.

Lip Filler Before & After

The Refresh Family

As seasonal residents return to Florida, Refresh outlines smarter Botox timing, continuity of care and natural-looking neuromodulator planning.

- Christopher Senger, MD, CMO, Refresh - Aesthetics & WellnessJUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Refresh - Aesthetics & Wellness has released its 2026 Florida Snowbird and Holiday Neuromodulator Planning Guide, addressing a seasonal pattern unique to Florida: part-time residents returning for the winter just as holiday events, family gatherings and year-end travel begin to fill the calendar.The guidance focuses on Botox Cosmetic and other injectable neuromodulators, with an emphasis on treatment timing, continuity of care, individualized dosing and natural-looking results.WHY SNOWBIRD SEASON CHANGES INJECTABLE PLANNINGSeasonal residents often split medical and aesthetic care between two states. That can create gaps in treatment history when a patient arrives in Florida without knowing the exact product, dose, injection areas or date of a previous neuromodulator treatment.Refresh recommends that seasonal patients maintain a simple treatment record identifying the product used, number of units, treatment areas, date of treatment and treating provider or practice. That information allows a new provider to better evaluate prior response and develop an individualized treatment plan rather than relying on assumptions.“Holiday injectable planning should be individualized. Product, dose, anatomy, treatment history and timing all matter, especially for patients receiving care in more than one state,” said Christopher Senger, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Refresh - Aesthetics & Wellness.HOLIDAY BOTOX TIMING MATTERSBotulinum toxin results are not instantaneous. Changes develop after treatment and can vary by product and patient.For patients considering Botox before the holidays, including Thanksgiving gatherings, December celebrations, weddings, reunions and New Year's events, Refresh recommends planning far enough in advance for the treatment to develop and for the provider to assess the result when appropriate.The objective is not to chase a last-minute appointment. It is to create a treatment timeline based on the patient's anatomy, treatment history, desired degree of movement and event schedule.NATURAL-LOOKING RESULTS AND“PREJUVENATION”Another major topic in 2026 aesthetic medicine is the continued interest in subtle, personalized treatment. Terms including“prejuvenation,”“Baby Botox” and“undetectable aesthetics” have become increasingly visible in aesthetic conversations.Refresh cautions that a trend should never determine a patient's dose.A lower dose is not automatically better, and more product is not automatically better. Facial muscle strength, symmetry, treatment area, previous response and desired movement all influence an appropriate treatment plan.Refresh offers Botox, Dysport, Xeomin and Daxxify across its neuromodulator portfolio. These products are not interchangeable unit for unit, making individualized product selection and dosing particularly important.For patients researching Botox in Florida, the company's seasonal guidance also emphasizes provider credentials, product sourcing and clinical oversight. Patients should know what product is being administered, who is performing the treatment and how follow-up care is handled.CONTINUITY OF CARE ACROSS FLORIDARefresh operates nine Florida locations serving Jupiter, Wellington, Port St. Lucie, Vero Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Brandon, Palm Harbor and St. Petersburg.That footprint provides seasonal residents and year-round Floridians access to the Refresh network across South Florida, the Treasure Coast and Tampa Bay.The company's model centers on physician oversight, licensed medical providers and individualized treatment planning. Patients may also be evaluated for other neuromodulator options, including Daxxify, Dysport and Xeomin, when clinically appropriate.Refresh said its snowbird and holiday guidance is designed to encourage several important questions before treatment: What product was previously used? How many units were administered? When was the last treatment? Which areas were treated? What result is the patient hoping to maintain or change?Those questions become particularly relevant for people who divide the year between Florida and another state and may not see the same injector year-round.ABOUT REFRESH - AESTHETICS & WELLNESSRefresh - Aesthetics & Wellness is a Florida medical aesthetics and wellness organization with nine Florida locations across South Florida, the Treasure Coast and Tampa Bay. Services include injectable aesthetics, laser and skin treatments, body treatments and physician-led wellness programs. Refresh emphasizes personalized care, clinical oversight and long-term patient relationships.For more information, visit refreshmedical.

Vladimir Oscar

Refresh - Aesthetics & Wellness

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Refresh - Aesthetics & Wellness Releases Florida Snowbird Botox Planning Guide News Provided By Refresh - Aesthetics & Wellness September 25, 2026, 20:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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