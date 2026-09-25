SCAN Appoints Dr. Gabriel Waterman Chief Clinical Officer To Advance Clinical Strategy And Member Health Outcomes

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SCAN Health Plan (SCAN), one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, today announced the appointment of Gabriel Waterman, M.D., as Chief Clinical Officer, a leadership role focused on advancing SCAN's clinical strategy and evolving how a health plan can more directly improve the health and care experience of its members.In his new role, Waterman will lead SCAN's clinical efforts as the organization makes a meaningful shift to taking greater ownership of the clinical outcomes for its members. He will use SCAN's capabilities as a health plan to help members access care, navigate the healthcare system and receive proactive support when they need it most.One of Waterman's first priorities will be leading a new organization-wide effort to help ensure each SCAN member always has an upcoming appointment with a primary care provider.“Health plans have traditionally viewed their clinical responsibility through the lens of paying claims, managing utilization and measuring quality after the fact. We at SCAN believe there is an opportunity to do much more,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan.“Dr. Waterman understands that improving health requires us to take greater ownership of whether our members receive the care they need. That starts with something as fundamental as connecting every member to a primary care provider, but it extends much further to how we support members during hospitalization, help them safely return home and intervene when they need more than what the traditional healthcare system can provide.”Waterman will oversee SCAN's clinical programs, bringing together clinical expertise, analytics, technology and operational capabilities to improve quality, affordability and the member experience. His focus will include strengthening healthcare services and SCAN's Clinical Center of Excellence, which is responsible for identifying, designing, piloting, evaluating, and scaling clinical programs that support SCAN's care model and increasingly inform the organization's broader strategy and growth.He will also oversee the deployment of SCAN's own physicians, nurse practitioners and clinical pharmacists to directly support select high-risk members, wrapping additional clinical resources around people with complex needs and working alongside their existing providers. The effort reflects SCAN's broader ambition to evolve how a payer shows up in the lives of its members.“Our opportunity is to move from completing clinical tasks to taking greater ownership of clinical outcomes,” said Waterman.“That means making sure members are connected to primary care, standing beside them during their most vulnerable moments and identifying needs before they become crises. By bringing together our clinical expertise, data and technology, we can build a more proactive model of care that helps members get the right care at the right time.”Technology will also play an important role in this evolution. SCAN is advancing new capabilities to identify member needs earlier, improve care coordination and extend the reach of its clinical teams. For example, SCAN members over age 85 are now automatically connected to a member services representative rather than routed through the automated phone system.Waterman brings deep experience in clinical leadership, care delivery and health technology, with a particular focus on caring for medically complex older adults and developing clinical models around their needs. Most recently, as a clinical leader at SCAN Health Plan, he helped shape the organization's national care delivery strategy and led SCAN Embrace, SCAN's Institutional Special Needs Plan (I-SNP), which provides coordinated, home-based primary and palliative care to older adults requiring an institutional level of care and is now the largest I-SNP in California and Arizona.Previously, Waterman served as Los Angeles Regional Medical Officer at CareMore Health. A practicing primary care physician, he earned his medical and business degrees from the University of Southern California and completed his undergraduate studies at Washington University in St. Louis.For more information on SCAN careers and job openings, click here.About SCANSCAN Group is a mission-driven not-for-profit organization dedicated to addressing the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group's SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation's foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves nearly 460,000 members across 33 counties in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico, and Washington. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has also launched a portfolio of mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Across all its entities, SCAN serves about half a million members and patients. To learn more, visit and .

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SCAN Appoints Dr. Gabriel Waterman Chief Clinical Officer to Advance Clinical Strategy and Member Health Outcomes News Provided By SCAN Group September 25, 2026, 20:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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