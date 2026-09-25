Magnolia Acquisitions Publicly Breaks Down Its Compensation Structure, Answering Candidates' Most-Searched Questions

The Magnolia Acquisitions team. The Knoxville firm has publicly broken down its pay structure.

The Knoxville sales consulting firm explains its base guarantee, commissions, bonuses, and advancement pay so candidates know what to expect up front.

- Cooper BrownKNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Magnolia Acquisitions, a Knoxville, Tennessee-based sales consulting firm, has publicly broken down how compensation works for its team members, answering the questions candidates search most before applying. Pay is often one of the first things a candidate wants to understand about a new opportunity, and Magnolia Acquisitions says giving a direct answer up front is part of doing right by the people considering a career with the company. The breakdown covers how pay is structured, how commission works, how earnings change as team members advance, and what current pay data shows about the experience overall.How Is Pay Structured?During a new team member's first month, Magnolia Acquisitions guarantees a $500 weekly paycheck minimum, as long as the employee maintains employment and completes training. If commissions earned during that period exceed $500, the team member is paid the higher of the two amounts. The guarantee is designed to give new hires a stable foundation while they're still learning the role, before commission becomes the main driver of their pay.How Does Commission Work?Commission is earned when Magnolia Acquisitions delivers what the company calls a good customer for its clients-someone who signs up for a service, activates it, and keeps it. Each product the company represents carries a set commission value, paid out two weeks after the sale date to account for installation and activation delays. Team members also earn weekly bonuses based on the number of accounts sold that week: five to seven accounts earn $100 per account, and eight or more accounts earn $150 per account, paid the same day as that week's commissions. Together, the base guarantee, per-product commission, and weekly bonus structure give team members several ways to see their effort reflected in each paycheck.What Changes With Advancement?As team members advance within the company, their earning potential grows in two ways: they sell more, and they qualify for larger commission opportunities. Advancement at Magnolia Acquisitions is tied to performance rather than tenure, giving team members a direct, measurable path to increasing their income as they take on more responsibility within the organization.What Do Employees Say About Pay?Beyond the structure itself, Magnolia Acquisitions points to independent, third-party data as part of the picture. The company holds a 4.3 out of 5 pay rating on Indeed, based on reviews from current and former team members. Magnolia Acquisitions says that rating reflects how the compensation structure holds up in practice, not just how it reads on paper.Cooper Brown, CEO of Magnolia Acquisitions, said the company decided to publish the breakdown because unclear expectations create problems for everyone involved.“A lack of understanding is an invitation for unmet expectations, which can lead to unhappiness,” Brown said.“If someone starts a new job and doesn't understand how their pay works, that is a problem for both the new employee and the employer. We strive to give candidates a clear understanding of what we do and how we do it, and a major part of that is compensation.”Magnolia Acquisitions says publishing the breakdown reflects its broader commitment to giving candidates a clear picture before they apply, rather than leaving pay as an afterthought in the hiring process. Those interested in learning more about compensation, growth opportunities, and open positions at Magnolia Acquisitions can visit the company's careers page.About Magnolia AcquisitionsMagnolia Acquisitions is a Knoxville, Tennessee-based sales consulting firm specializing in customer acquisition, sales, and direct marketing strategies. Founded in 2022, the company focuses on helping brands build meaningful customer relationships through face-to-face engagement while fostering leadership development and professional growth within its team. Magnolia Acquisitions is committed to professionalism, accountability, and long-term relationship building through ethical and performance-driven business practices.

Cooper Brown

Magnolia Acquisitions

+1 865-282-4964

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Magnolia Acquisitions Publicly Breaks Down Its Compensation Structure, Answering Candidates' Most-Searched Questions News Provided By Magnolia Acquisitions September 25, 2026, 20:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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