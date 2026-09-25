Creative Repute: AI Gets Websites 80% There, Experts Finish The Rest

Mobile mockups of the Olney Community Collaborative website, showing the homepage, business directory, community news, and contact form.

Philadelphia agency Creative Repute reports more clients arriving with AI-built websites, brands, and software that need human expertise to finish.

- Tina Armstead

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Repute, a Philadelphia-based branding and creative agency, is seeing a new kind of client: entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders, and consultants who have already used AI to build a website, brand, or software platform and now want help finishing it.

Stack Overflow's 2025 Developer Survey found that 84% of developers already use or plan to use AI in their workflow, and separate research into AI-generated websites found that human review remains essential for accessibility, usability, and compliance with modern web standards. Across six AI-generated websites studied, researchers identified 308 accessibility errors, with over half involving cognitive issues and nearly half representing WCAG 2.2 violations.

"AI can be a real asset in developing concepts and visualizing your ideas. Still, human expertise is often needed to bring those concepts to life."

Creative Repute's latest blog post, We're Seeing a New Kind of Client at Creative Repute: AI Got Them 80% There, explains what the agency is finding as it works with clients who used AI to reach an early version of a website, brand, or platform. According to the agency, AI is very good at getting someone about 80% of the way there, but the final stretch, including user experience, software architecture, accessibility, and brand consistency, still depends on experienced judgment.

The post points to recurring patterns in AI-generated websites, including calls-to-action that are technically correct but emotionally flat, layouts that work on desktop but break on mobile or tablet, and logo concepts that look polished on screen but are difficult to reproduce across signage, apparel, or print. It also notes that software built without long-term planning can become far more expensive to expand later than if growth had been considered from the start.

Businesses that have already used AI to build a first draft of their website, brand, or platform can explore Creative Repute's website design and development services or request a free quote to talk through next steps.

About Creative Repute

Creative Repute is an award-winning Philadelphia-based branding and creative agency offering website design and development, branding, and marketing services to organizations of all sizes. The agency helps clients take an AI-assisted first draft and build it into something scalable, accessible, and ready to grow.

Nile Livingston

Creative Repute, Inc.

+1 215-690-1185

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Creative Repute: AI Gets Websites 80% There, Experts Finish the Rest News Provided By Creative Repute, Inc. September 25, 2026, 20:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry



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