Comfort Keepers Brings A Helping Hand Closer To Home For New London Families

- Martha Swats, owner of Comfort Keepers of New London, NH

NEW LONDON, NH, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For Martha Swats and the Comfort Keepers team, having an office in New London means being closer to the seniors and families who may need a helping hand at home.

Comfort Keepers of New London, NH, is proud to provide In-Home senior care to older adults and families throughout New London and surrounding communities. As a sister office to Comfort Keepers in Plymouth, the New London location expands the organization's local presence and gives families another nearby resource when someone they love needs additional support. For the families Comfort Keepers serves, the need for that support can begin with something small.

An adult daughter like "Laura" might start picking up groceries for Mom once a week. Soon, she is preparing meals, helping with laundry, running errands, and stopping by more frequently to make sure Mom has what she needs. Laura wants to be there, but she is also balancing her career, children, household, and everything else that comes with everyday life.

A local care team can mean Laura doesn't have to manage every task on her own. It can also mean that when she visits Mom, there is more time to sit at the kitchen table, catch up, laugh about an old family story, or simply enjoy being together. That is the kind of difference Comfort Keepers of New London hopes to make for families in the community.

A New Local Resource for New London Families

Comfort Keepers of New London provides In-Home senior care for older adults throughout the area. Services include companion care, personal care, respite care, Alzheimer's and dementia care, 24-hour care, live-in care, meal preparation, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and help with everyday routines.

Some families may only need a few hours of help. Others may reach a point where Mom or Dad needs more consistent support throughout the day or overnight. Whatever brings a family to the conversation, the New London office gives them a local team to turn to as they consider what additional help at home could look like. For older adults, staying home can also mean holding on to the little things that make each day feel familiar: a favorite chair, coffee in the same kitchen each morning, a familiar neighborhood, and the routines they have built over many years. Comfort Keepers supports those everyday moments while helping with the practical needs of daily life.

Making Room for More Meaningful Moments

The relationship between a caregiver and client can extend beyond the tasks that need to get done. A caregiver might prepare lunch and share conversation at the kitchen table. A trip to the store can become a chance to get out of the house. An afternoon of companionship might include looking through photographs, working on a favorite hobby, or simply having someone nearby.

For family members, having that support can create more room to be present in a different way. A daughter can spend an afternoon talking with Mom instead of trying to fit laundry, meal preparation, errands, and household tasks into the visit. A spouse can have additional support with daily responsibilities while continuing to spend meaningful time with the person they love. Those ordinary moments are often what make home feel like home.

Local Leadership Behind the New London Office

Martha Swats leads the local Comfort Keepers organization, and her leadership has received national recognition within Comfort Keepers.

Martha received the Comfort Keepers President's Club Award in 2022. The national recognition was presented to 25 Comfort Keepers franchisees whose local franchises generated the highest revenue in the previous year within a single territory.

With offices in Plymouth and New London, Martha and the Comfort Keepers team can serve seniors and families across Central and Northern New Hampshire while building stronger relationships in the communities they serve.

"We are proud to have a Comfort Keepers office in New London and to become an even closer resource for families in this community," said Martha. "When someone trusts us to support a person they love, we understand how meaningful that responsibility is. We want families to know they have a local team they can turn to and seniors to know there are people here who care about the everyday moments that matter to them."

Proud to Call New London Home

For Comfort Keepers, establishing an office in New London is ultimately about becoming part of the community. It means being nearby when a daughter begins wondering if Mom could use a little extra help. It means being a resource when a spouse realizes caring for a loved one alone has become difficult. And it means supporting older adults who want to continue waking up in their own homes and participating in the community that is familiar to them. The New London office is another way for Comfort Keepers to build those relationships one family at a time.

Comfort Keepers of New London is proud to serve New London-area seniors and families and looks forward to becoming a familiar part of the community for years to come. Families interested in learning more can contact Comfort Keepers of New London, NH, to discuss available care options.

Martha Swats

Comfort Keepers of New London, NH

+1 603-536-6060

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