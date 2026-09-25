Robbins LLP Urges INV Stockholders With Significant Losses To Contact The Firm For Information About The Securities Class Action Against Innventure, Inc.

The complaint alleges that Innventure's DarkNX venture to build an AI data center campus in Ontario was a fabrication.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP for information prior to the October 27, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

Why Was Innventure Sued?

According to the complaint, on November 17, 2025, Innventure announced Accelsius had entered into an agreement with DarkNX, an alleged global digital infrastructure company, under which DarkNX would deploy Accelsius' NeuCool technology across a new 300MW AI data center campus in Ontario, Canada, in“the largest two-phase, direct-to-chip deployment to date, signaling a major shift toward large-scale industry adoption of next generation cooling.” The first phase was to include two facilities at 65MW, with deployments scheduled for 2026 and 2027.

Despite this announcement, plaintiff alleges that during the Class Period defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

(1) Accelsius' alleged transformative deal with DarkNX was unlikely to come to fruition as no evidence of DarkNX constructing or facilitating a large scale AI data center existed;

(2) as a result, the Company's stated revenue and cash flow targets for Accelsius in 2026 were overstated; and

(3) therefore, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why Did Innventure's Stock Drop?

On May 28, 2026, before the market opened, Morpheus Research published a report alleging that Innventure's DarkNX venture to build an AI data center campus in Ontario was a fabrication. The report revealed there was“zero evidence this project exists or that DarkNX has the team or funding to even contemplate such a project.” Morpheus Research further reported that“[a]ccording to a former Innventure executive, management was using 'false information' and revenue projections that were 'pure fiction' to solicit investments into Accelsius.” The report quoted multiple former Accelsius employees, who stated, among other things,“we've never heard of the company [DarkNX], they don't have customers, there's no data center . This isn't like another known entity... So there's just a lot of obvious, missing pieces.” On this news, Innventure's stock price fell $0.54 per share, or 8.42%, to close at $5.87 per share on May 28, 2026.

On August 13, 2026, after the market closed, Innventure reported second quarter 2026 results. Among other items, Innventure disclosed a net loss of $34.9 million, compared to $27.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $22.6 million, compared to $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2026. The Company also announced it is“suspending [its] previously communicated expectations regarding Accelsius' 2026 revenue and cash flow targets and shifting [its] focus.”

On the same day, Innventure filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC, disclosing that“the deployment site identified in the DarkNX purchase order is no longer available. Accelsius has removed the DarkNX project from its internal bookings.” On this news, Innventure's stock price fell $1.98 per share, or 55%, to close at $1.62 per share on August 14, 2026.

Who Can Participate in the INV Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Innventure common stock between November 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026. Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Shareholders who wish to lead the case should contact Robbins LLP prior to the October 26, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Innventure, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

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