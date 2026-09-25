Indonesia Energy Announces Availability Of Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)("IEC"), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia, today announced, in accordance with the rules of the NYSE American exchange, that it has filed its unaudited financial results for the six months ending on June 30, 2026.

More information regarding the six-month financials as well as IEC's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ending December 31, 2025, which contains IEC's full audited financial statements and footnotes for such year, is available on IEC's website at: .

A hard copy of IEC's Form 20-F annual report is also available to be sent free of charge by contacting IEC at the following link:

About Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American: INDO) is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in Indonesia. IEC's principal assets are its Kruh Block (63,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Sumatra in Indonesia and its Citarum Block (195,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Java in Indonesia. IEC is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia and has a representative office in Danville, California. For more information on IEC, please visit .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, the live presentation described herein, and related statements of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (“IEC”) and its representatives and partners that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Acts”). In particular, the words“explore,”“could,” "estimates,"“seek,” "believes," "hopes,"“understand,” "expects," "intends,"“on-track”, "plans," "anticipates,"“aim,”“goal,” "may" and similar conditional expressions related to the future are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Acts and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Acts. Any statements made in this news release, other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, without limitation those related to the timing for, and results of, 2026 and other drilling and anticipated production activities at IEC's Kruh Block as well as the price of oil, which changes daily and could lower over time. While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the IEC's control, that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of IEC's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed on April 29, 2026, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies are of such documents are available on the SEC's website, and IEC's website at . IEC undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Frank C. Ingriselli

President, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited

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