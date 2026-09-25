Reminder: HHH 2026 Annual Shareholder Meeting Set For September 30

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Meeting to begin at 9 a.m. ET at 787 Seventh Avenue in New York City

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) (the“Company”) reminds shareholders and interested members of the public that its 2026 Annual Shareholder Meeting will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 9 a.m. ET at 787 Seventh Avenue in New York City.

HHH Executive Chairman Bill Ackman will be joined by HHH CEO David O'Reilly, CIO Ryan Israel, and Executive Chairman of Vantage Marc Grandisson for an update on the business and audience Q&A. Discussions will include plans to accelerate HHH's transformation into a diversified holding company, including efforts to significantly reduce the capital intensity of Howard Hughes Communities, the Company's real estate subsidiary, and increase capital available for investment in Vantage, the Company's insurance subsidiary.

The meeting is open to the public, with advance registration required. Priority will be given to HHH stockholders. Only HHH stockholders of record as of August 17, 2026, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

The 2026 Shareholder Meeting may be attended in person or via live webcast. To register and view event details, visit .

About Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) is a diversified holding company focused on growing long-term shareholder value. Its principal subsidiaries are Vantage Group Holdings, a leading specialty insurance, reinsurance, and partnership capital platform, and Howard Hughes CommunitiesTM, one of the nation's leading real estate platforms. HHH brings together long-duration capital, high-quality operating businesses, and disciplined capital allocation to build long-term value. For additional information visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as“anticipate,”“will,”“believe,”“expect,”“position,”“assume,” and other words of similar expression, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth as risk factors in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly and Annual Reports. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

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