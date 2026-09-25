Ivy Tutors Network Launches Mockexamapp, Offers Free SHSAT Day

Ivy Tutors Network

As NYC's SHSAT shifts to a computer-adaptive format, Ivy Tutors Network offers a free mock exam and new IRT-based prep platform for all families.

- Lisa Speransky, Founder & CEO, Ivy Tutors Network

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As close to 30,000 NYC eighth graders prepare for the Specialized High School Admissions Test's (SHSAT) first computer-adaptive format, Ivy Tutors Network today announced the launch of MockExamApp along with Free SHSAT Day, a free public mock exam open to any NYC eighth grader.

Beginning this fall, the SHSAT transitions to a computer-adaptive format, adjusting question difficulty in real time based on student performance. MockExamApp is built on a large-scale question bank and applies Item Response Theory (IRT), the same psychometric approach used in exams like the GMAT and GRE. It was developed using the NYC Department of Education's published specifications and Ivy Tutors Network's 23 years of experience preparing students for the exam.

"A student can know the content and still be caught off guard by an adaptive test or unfamiliar question formats," said Lisa Speransky, Founder & CEO of Ivy Tutors Network. "We built MockExamApp so students can practice those skills before test day, and wanted every family, not just our own students, to have that chance."

Free SHSAT Day

On October 10, any NYC eighth grader can take a full-length, computer-adaptive SHSAT mock exam at no cost. Students who register by October 8 receive a test link by email and complete the exam any time that day, with no live session or prior enrollment required.

"Great preparation shouldn't begin with fear. It should begin with familiarity, practice, and confidence," Speransky said. More than 30 NYC families have already registered for Free SHSAT Day as of September 25, with registration open through October 8 at eventbrite.

Built for the New Format

MockExamApp adjusts question difficulty in real time to reflect the DOE's new exam design, rather than labeling questions easy, medium, or hard. The platform includes computer-adaptive testing across ELA and Math (50 items each), Technology-Enhanced Items such as interactive Math and multi-response questions, one-directional navigation and locked answers mirroring the new exam's rules, and standard and extended-time formats with scaled scores and detailed reporting.

All content is human-written and reviewed by three educators; no AI is used to generate questions. Ivy Tutors Network is an approved NYC DOE vendor operating in more than 45 public schools, and MockExamApp was built to meet DOE security requirements.

MockExamApp is a practice tool based on the DOE's published specifications and is not an official SHSAT exam or a replica of the DOE's operational item bank or scoring model.

Free SHSAT Day: October 10 | Register by October 8 | Free | eventbrite

About Ivy Tutors Network

Ivy Tutors Network is a NYC-based education company providing personalized tutoring, test preparation, and educational guidance to students and families. For more than 23 years, it has helped NYC students prepare for the SHSAT and other academic milestones. It was recently named #22 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing education companies in America.

Charlotte Pinelli

Ivy Tutors Network Inc.

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Ivy Tutors Network Launches MockExamApp, Offers Free SHSAT Day News Provided By Ivy Tutors Network Inc. September 25, 2026, 20:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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