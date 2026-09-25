Irestify Ranks No. 166 On The Globe And Mail's 2026 Canada's Top Growing Companies List

Members of the iRestify team.

iRestify named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies 2026 by The Globe and Mail, ranking No. 166 with 158% three-year revenue growth.

- Charlotte Gummesson, President and Founder, iRestify, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iRestify, a tech-enabled cleaning and maintenance company serving multifamily and commercial real estate owners, operators, and property management teams across North America, has been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies for 2026 by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine.iRestify ranked No.166 on this year's list, with a three-year revenue growth rate of 158%. The annual ranking recognizes Canadian businesses based on verified three-year revenue growth."This recognition reflects the trust that REITs, owners, and property management teams have placed in iRestify," said Charlotte Gummesson, President and Founder, iRestify. "Real estate owners and operators are under constant pressure to improve NOI and gain real-time visibility across their portfolios - and that's exactly what we built our business to deliver: dedicated service teams paired with transparent, trackable results. Being named to this list validates that approach."iRestify's growth has been driven by its focus on portfolio-level reporting, real-time work order tracking, and dedicated service teams built to support owners and property managers at scale. The company continues to expand its footprint across North America, with recent growth into new markets including Halifax, Nova Scotia, and the U.S. states of Tennessee and North Carolina.Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks businesses on three-year revenue growth and is now in its eighth year, celebrating Canada's boldest entrepreneurial companies across a range of sectors. The full ranking is available at globeandmail and appears in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.About iRestifyiRestify is a tech-enabled cleaning and maintenance company built for multifamily and commercial real estate owners, operators, and property management companies. By combining dedicated service teams with real-time work order tracking and portfolio-level reporting, iRestify helps owners and operators raise service standards, reduce operational headaches, and gain full visibility into service delivery across their portfolios.

Francisca Figueroa

iRestify, Inc.

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iRestify Ranks No. 166 on The Globe and Mail's 2026 Canada's Top Growing Companies List News Provided By iRestify September 25, 2026, 20:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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