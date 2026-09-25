Robbins LLP Urges FKT Stockholders With Significant Losses To Contact The Firm For Information About The Class Action Against Flotek Industries, Inc.

The complaint alleges that Flotek misled investors by failing to disclose the cancellation of its $400m Puerto Rican deal.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP for information about becoming lead plaintiff prior to the October 26, 2026 deadline.

Why Was Flotek Sued?

According to the complaint defendants failed to disclose to investors:

(1) that there were credible reasons to doubt the experience, organization, and financial capacity of the consortium parties for PREPA's power generation project;

(2) that, as a result, there was a risk that revenue from the PREPA contract would not be realized; and

(3) that, due to the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why Did FTK Stock Drop?

On August 3, 2026, Flotek announced it was awarded a 10-year agreement to support a 400 MW natural gas-fired power generation project for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (“PREPA”) to help address the island's ongoing energy crisis. Flotek said it expects to generate approximately $400M revenue backlog due to the deal. On August 17, 2026, at approximately 1:20 pm EST, Wolfpack Research published a report alleging Flotek's“$400 million contract with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), accounting for ~57% of FTK's backlog, has been canceled.” On this news, the price of Flotek's stock fell $7.17, or 20.01%, to close at $28.66 per share on August 17, 2026.

Over the next two trading days, the stock continued to fall as Flotek revealed that PREPA had terminated the power purchase and operating agreement with the Company effective immediately.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the FTK Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired FTK securities between August 3, 2026 and August 17, 2026. Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Stockholders who wish to lead the class action should speak to Robbins LLP before the October 26, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Flotek Industries, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

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