NAMIC NEXT Sets 2026 Leadership & Impact Experience For October 5 In New York City

The Organization's Annual Fall Premier Event Is Designed for Leaders at Any Level to Strengthen Their Management Skills

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NAMIC Next, a leadership organization building the next generation of diverse leaders in media, unveiled the line-up for its 2026 Leadership & Impact Experience taking place on October 5 in New York City.Entering its 40th year, the organization's annual premier fall event gathers leaders who are shaping the future of media, entertainment, technology and sports at every level from early career professionals to senior-level executives. During the transformative day, attendees are presented with tangible ways they can strengthen their leadership skills and deepen relationships with their colleagues while also maximizing opportunities and addressing challenges in their respective industries.This year, programming will be centered on“The Leadership Effect” – the positive ripple effect great leaders create including, inspiring new leaders, generating opportunities for positive change, and driving impact that continues long after their absence. In essence, the greatest leaders don't simply build successful careers-they build successful people.The program will kick off with a keynote address from Keynote Maestro and Life in TuneTM founder Freddie Ravel and include two one-on-one fireside chats with Amazon MGM Studios' Head of AI Studios Albert Cheng and Rita Ferro, President, Global Advertising, The Walt Disney Company.Additional speakers include Val Boreland, President of Entertainment, Versant; Troy Brown, Jr., NBA veteran, Colin Cheadle, Founder & CEO, APEX Consulting Group Inc; Aniefre Essien, Founder & CEO, 310 Originals; Bree Frank, SVP, Production and Operations, Evolution Media; Michele Ghee, President & Equity Owner, PlayersTV; Jay Harris, Anchor, ESPN SportsCenter; Ryan Harris, Super Bowl Champion, Broadcaster and Businessman; Kristin Bredes LaFemina, VP, Production Management and Talent, Major League Soccer; Alexis Nunes, Soccer Reporter, Host, ESPN and Michelle Rice, President, TV One and CLEO TV; and Corey Smith, Head of Diversity & Inclusion, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton Inc. More speakers will be announced.Topics will range from effective leadership in the age of AI and building pipelines for emerging leaders to the dynamic factors impacting the future of the sports business.“For the past 40 years, our annual leadership experience has provided a trusted space for leaders at every level to freely have real, candid conversations about timely issues and make lasting, meaningful connections with industry peers,” said NAMIC Next CEO and President, Sandy Nuñez.“We recognize that in a time where constant change and challenges have not spared any industry, leaders are actively seeking intimate and inclusive communities where they can gain wise counsel, share ideas and get fresh perspectives on ways to drive positive impact across their teams, organizations and industries.”In addition to the keynote conversations, fireside chats and panels, programming will also include the annual Leadership & Impact Awards Luncheon and ELDP Leadership & Alumni Reception.During the Leadership & Impact Awards Luncheon hosted by CNN's Carolina Peguero, NAMIC Next will honor leaders and organizations whose vision, innovation and impact are shaping the future of media, entertainment, technology and sports. The awards and their corresponding recipients are:.Alumni Impact Award – Albert Cheng, Head of AI Studios, Amazon MGM Studios.Corporate Champion Award – Charter Communications.Excellence in Innovation Award – Telemundo.Chairman's Award – Rita Ferro, President, Global Advertising, The Walt Disney Company.Innovation Leadership Award – Jasmin Chanana, EVP, Streaming Products, AMC Global Media.Luminary Award – Michelle Strong, Co-President, Distribution, A+E Global Media.Next Generation Leader Award - Hena Siddiqi, Vice President, User Experience & Design, AMC Global MediaTo close out the day, the ELDP Leadership & Alumni Reception will celebrate NAMIC Next's signature Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP). The evening will reunite alumni from the 25-year old program which has shaped leaders including Albert Cheng, CNN's Johnita Due, ESPN's Freddy Rolón and A+E Global Media's Mark Garner. All attendees are invited to network with alumni and help launch the next chapter of the program.Sponsoring the 2026 Leadership & Impact Experience are ESPN/Disney, Charter Communications, A+E Global Media, AMC Global Media, APG, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Comcast NBCUniversal, Midco, NCTA - The Internet & Television Association, Offscript Worldwide, Optimum, TV One and Versant Media.To register and for the up-to-date schedule, visit .About NAMIC NextNAMIC Next is a leadership organization that empowers diverse professionals at all levels across the media, entertainment, technology and sports industries to lead, innovate and thrive in an everchanging global landscape. The organization equips the next generation of industry leaders to drive innovation, strengthen corporate culture, and shape the future of their respective industries. Founded in 1980, the organization now serves more than 2,500 professionals across 13 local chapters. For more information, visit and @NAMICNext on Instagram.

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NAMIC NEXT Sets 2026 Leadership & Impact Experience for October 5 in New York City News Provided By NAMIC (National Association for Multi-Ethnicity In Communications) September 25, 2026, 19:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Telecommunications



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