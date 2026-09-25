Actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis Headlines 'Power Moms' Brunch Cruise On Lake Minnetonka On Sept. 27Th

Award-winning actress Naturi Naughton Headlines Power Moms Brunch in Minneapolis

Minnesota Senator and Twin Cities leaders join to celebrate Black motherhood, talk maternal health, hot topics and balancing careers; Media invited to attend.

- Kimberly Seals AllersMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Power Moms Tour is coming to the Twin Cities on Sunday, September 27, for an afternoon of food, music, community and candid conversation aboard the Paradise Destiny II on Lake Minnetonka. Hosted by Irth founder Kimberly Seals Allers and Irth celebrity ambassador Naturi Naughton-Lewis, the Power Moms Brunch Cruise will bring together voices from journalism, entertainment, state government, philanthropy and business to celebrate Black motherhood and advance more respectful maternal health care. An award-winning actress and singer known for her role as Tasha St. Patrick in Power, Naughton-Lewis is now starring as Jordan Baker in Broadway's The Great Gatsby.Two conversations anchor the afternoon.“Motherhood, Media & Policy” features Naughton-Lewis; Seals Allers, an award-winning journalist and founder of Irth; Minnesota State Senator Clare Oumou Verbeten, assistant majority leader; and Sheree R. Curry, director of communications at the University of St. Thomas and an award-winning journalist.“Balancing Career & Motherhood” brings Naughton-Lewis and Seals Allers together with LaToya Burrell, executive director of the Anderson Foundation and general counsel at Zinpro Corporation, and Simone Hardeman-Jones, executive director of GreenLight Fund Twin Cities. Across both conversations, Naughton-Lewis will share her own birth story and speak candidly about the challenges of motherhood while working as an actress.The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. Central Time and includes brunch, music, networking and onboard activities. Guests board at the Port of Excelsior; the boat is scheduled to leave the dock around 12:30 p.m.“Black mothers deserve space for the full story of motherhood: our joy, our unique realities and our honest experiences with care,” said Seals Allers.“Power Moms brings those voices together in a way that feels like a curated celebration and helps us imagine what better care can be.”The gathering builds on Irth's work in the Twin Cities, supported by GreenLight Fund Twin Cities. That work includes quality improvement partnerships with Hennepin Healthcare and Children's Minnesota, where parent and family experience feedback helps identify gaps and guide more respectful, equitable maternity, NICU and infant care.Power Moms Minneapolis follows a sold-out New York City gathering held during Black Maternal Health Week.MEDIA INVITATION: Press passes are available for journalists who wish to attend and cover the full brunch cruise from noon to 4 p.m. CT.Photographers are invited for photo opportunities from noon to 12:30 p.m. CT, before the boat departs.A post-cruise media reception from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. CT will provide time for more in-depth interviews with Seals Allers and participating speakers.Interview availability for Naughton-Lewis and other guests will be confirmed in advance. To request a full-event press pass, photo access or a reception interview, email Maisha Popoola at.... Reception location and access details will be provided upon confirmation.EVENT DETAILSWhat: Power Moms Brunch Cruise: MinneapolisWhen: Sunday, September 27, 2026, noon–4 p.m. CT; departure expected around 12:30 p.m.Where: Paradise Destiny II, Port of Excelsior, 2 Water Street, Excelsior, MN 55331Media access: Full-event press passes, noon–4 p.m. CT; photo opportunities, noon–12:30 p.m. CT; in-depth interviews, 4:30–5:30 p.m. CT (reception location provided upon RSVP)Tickets and event information:About IrthIrth is a platform created by Kimberly Seals Allers where Black and Brown parents can find and share reviews of maternity and pediatric care. Community experiences also help inform efforts to make care more respectful and equitable. Learn more at .

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Actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis Headlines 'Power Moms' Brunch Cruise on Lake Minnetonka on Sept. 27th News Provided By Irth App by Narrative Nation September 25, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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