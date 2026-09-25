Azerbaijan And Zimbabwe Sign Mou On Political Consultations (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On the sidelines of UN General Assembley, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe Amon Murwira.

This was reflected in a statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The Ministers reviewed bilateral agenda, prospects for expanding political dialogue and mutual support across multilateral platforms.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has congratulated Zimbabwe on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028 and affirmed Azerbaijan's readiness for close cooperation during its tenure.

As a concrete outcome of the meeting, the Ministers signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe on political consultations.”