ARDX Class Action Reminder - Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Ardelyx, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit

The complaint alleges that Ardelyx, Inc. misled investors regarding the true state of Ardelyx's commercial performance and growth prospects for its two core drug products.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP before the November 16. 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Why Was Ardelyx Sued?

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Ardelyx's fiscal year 2026 revenue outlook for its two core drug products, XPHOZAH and IBSRELA, as well as their anticipated long-term growth. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company's continued commercial growth and ability to execute its commercial strategy to overcome payer and patient-access barriers, and its ability to achieve its projected revenue guidance and long-term growth targets.

Plaintiff alleges that defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Ardelyx's commercial performance and growth prospects for XPHOZAH and IBSRELA, and in particular the increasing payer-related access and reimbursement barriers affecting patient access, more stringent prior authorization requirements and step edit requirements that slowed new-patient starts and delayed prescription fulfillment. Plaintiff contends that these statements caused them and other shareholders to purchase Ardelyx's securities at artificially inflated prices.

Why Did Ardelyx Stock Drop?

On August 6, 2026, Ardelyx announced a reduction in its full-year 2026 IBSRELA revenue guidance and withdrawal of its long-term XPHOZAH revenue guidance. Management attributed the reduction on significantly increased payer utilization-management processes that restricted patient access to IBSRELA and slowed new-patient starts. Further, defendants withdrew their long-term XPHOZAH revenue guidance due to“evolving market dynamics” and uncertainty regarding future growth projections. On this news, the price of Ardelyx's common stock fell from a closing market price of $4.87 per share on August 6, 2026, to $4.00 per share on August 7, 2026, a decline of about 18% in the span of just a single day.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the Ardelyx Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Ardelyx, Inc. securities between January 13, 2025 and August 6, 2026. Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Stockholders who wish to lead the class action should contact Robbins LLP prior to the November 16, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

To be notified if a class action against Ardelyx, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Ardelyx, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.