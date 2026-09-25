United Steelworkers Union Calls Out Starbucks Decision To Close 250 Stores

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURNABY, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) is condemning Starbucks' decision to close approximately 250 stores across North America, calling the move another example of a profitable multinational corporation putting its profits ahead of the workers who make its business possible. Starbucks announced Thursday that the stores will close as early as this week, representing roughly 1% of its North American locations.

“This is hard on workers, with many of them young people going to school, working multiple jobs and already struggling with the rising cost of living,” said Scott Lunny, USW Director for Western Canada.“There is no question that Starbucks is still making money. These workers helped build that success and they should not be treated as disposable because the company believes it can squeeze out better returns somewhere else. This is simply profits and shareholders over people.”

While no USW-represented Starbucks locations have been confirmed for closure, the union is deeply concerned about the impact on baristas and their families across Canada and the United States. The latest closures follow another major round of Starbucks store closures last year.

“If Starbucks is determined to close these stores, it has a responsibility to the people whose livelihoods are being disrupted. Starbucks should find affected baristas jobs at other Starbucks locations in a timely manner, and they should provide meaningful training, retraining and financial support to help baristas through this change,” said Lunny.

“Workers should not arrive at work to suddenly discover their workplace is disappearing. Starbucks needs to give workers proper notice, work with workers and their unions and provide a real transition plan. You don't build a successful company by treating the people behind the counter as an afterthought. The impacts will be felt by customers,” added Lunny.

If you are a Starbucks worker and you want to fight for better at your store, connect with us at betterworknow.ca/starbucks to learn how.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Scott Lunny, USW Western Canada Director, 604-329-5308, ...

Brett Barden, USW Communications, 604-445-6956, ...