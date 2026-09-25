AG2 TC Expands Wholesale Tissue Culture Offerings For Nurseries Serving The Growing Retail Plant Market

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Apopka-based tissue culture producer broadens its selection of foliage, tropical, carnivorous and landscape varieties for wholesale growers and nurseries

- Michael Donn of AG2 TCAPOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AG2 TC, a Florida based producer of wholesale tissue culture liners, is expanding its plant offerings to better serve wholesale nurseries and commercial growers supplying garden centers, retail stores, e-commerce businesses and the growing network of plant sellers reaching consumers through online and social media platforms.Based in Apopka, Florida, AG2 TC produces tissue culture liners using controlled laboratory propagation followed by greenhouse acclimatization and growing. The process enables the company to efficiently produce uniform plant material at commercial scale while giving wholesale customers access to an increasingly diverse selection of plants.While AG2 TC continues to support the landscape industry with grasses, sedges and other varieties suited for commercial and residential landscape applications, the company is expanding its focus on varieties with strong appeal in the consumer tropical plant market.Among its new growing selection are:-Dieffenbachia-Carnivorous-Alocasia-Calathea-Philodendron-Peperomia-Tradescantia-Ficus-and much more...These selections represent the breadth of AG2 TC's expanding plant program, ranging from distinctive foliage and tropical varieties to carnivorous plants and proven landscape material. They join a much broader catalog designed to give professional growers and nurseries additional options as they develop plant programs for different markets and customers.“Our customers are serving a plant market that continues to evolve, and we want our selection to evolve with them,” said Michael Donn of AG2 TC.“We have a strong foundation in landscape varieties, but there is also tremendous opportunity to help wholesale nurseries and growers bring interesting foliage, tropical and specialty plants to market. Whether those finished plants are ultimately sold through a garden center, an independent retailer or online, our role is to give growers a quality, consistent starting point and a diverse selection they can build their programs around.”Growing for the Next Generation of Plant RetailThe way consumers discover and purchase plants has expanded considerably beyond the traditional garden center. Independent plant shops, specialty retailers, online plant stores and sellers using social media to build audiences have created additional opportunities for wholesale nurseries to diversify what they grow.For AG2 TC, that changing marketplace creates an opportunity to work further upstream by supplying professional growers with tissue culture liners that can be grown and finished for these different retail channels.The company's on-site tissue culture process begins with selected plant material propagated under sterile, temperature- and light-controlled laboratory conditions. Plantlets are then transitioned into greenhouse production, where they are acclimatized and developed into liners for wholesale customers.This production model provides commercial growers with an efficient way to introduce varieties into their own production programs while benefiting from the consistency and scalability associated with tissue culture propagation.A Broader Selection for Wholesale GrowersAG2 TC's expanding offerings complement its established selection of landscape plants, grasses, sedges, ferns, foliage, tropicals, succulents and other specialty plants.The company's continued research and development efforts are focused on building a diverse plant selection and helping make both sought-after varieties and commercially useful alternatives available to wholesale customers.AG2 TC sells exclusively at the wholesale level to qualified buyers and does not sell finished plants directly to retail consumers. Wholesale customers must provide a valid tax exemption certificate.For current plant availability, wholesale ordering information or to discuss plant needs, buyers are encouraged to contact AG2 TC directly.About AG2 TCAG2 TC is a biological technology company based in Apopka, Florida, specializing in the production and wholesale sale of tissue culture liners. Through tissue culture propagation, AG2 TC replicates selected plant material in a sterile, controlled laboratory environment before transitioning plants into greenhouse production.The company supplies professional growers, nurseries, landscapers and other qualified wholesale buyers with a diverse selection that includes carnivorous plants, ferns, foliage, grasses, landscape plants, succulents and tropicals. AG2 TC combines agriculture and science with ongoing research and development to provide customers with quality, consistent plant material for commercial production.

Vickie Broxton

AG2 TC

+1 407-889-8487

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AG2 TC Expands Wholesale Tissue Culture Offerings for Nurseries Serving the Growing Retail Plant Market News Provided By Viral Branding Group September 25, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail



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