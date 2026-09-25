GUARANTEED ROOF JOINS EM EXTERIORS, POWERED BY LB CAPITAL

Guaranteed Roofing has partnered with EM Exteriors powered by LB Capital

Matthew Weeks and Chase Howe bring Guaranteed Roof into a growing exterior home services platform representing $150M+ in revenue and 16 partners.

- Lance BachmannATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Guaranteed Roof, founded by Matthew Weeks and Chase Howe, has joined EM Exteriors, powered by LB Capital, marking the next stage of growth for the Georgia-based roofing company. The partnership brings Guaranteed Roof into a platform representing $150 million+ in revenue and 16 partners, giving Weeks and Howe additional resources and infrastructure to build on the company they have already established.Guaranteed Roof has built its business around a simple philosophy: a roof should only be replaced when it actually needs replacing. That approach gives property owners more options and creates a customer experience centered on finding the right solution rather than automatically defaulting to a full replacement.The company offers residential and commercial solutions including roof replacement and repair, Roof Maxxroof rejuvenation, Roof Shampoocleaning, and commercial roof coatings.“Chase and I built Guaranteed Roof around helping property owners make confident decisions about their roofs,” said Matthew Weeks, co-founder and CEO of Guaranteed Roof.“Partnering with Lance Bachmann and LB Capital gives us the support to build on that foundation. We want to serve more customers, create meaningful opportunities for our team, and set a higher standard for roofing in Atlanta.”As part of EM Exteriors, powered by LB Capital, Guaranteed Roof will have access to additional resources across technology, sales, digital marketing, procurement, leadership development, and operations. The focus is on putting more behind what Weeks and Howe have already built as they continue growing the company.Guaranteed Roof will continue operating under its existing brand and leadership, allowing Weeks and Howe to preserve the identity and approach behind the business while gaining the resources and experience of a larger platform.“When I look for partners, I look for owners who genuinely care about their customers, know how to execute, and have a relentless drive to scale,” Lance Bachmann, founder of LB Capita, said.“Matt and Chase have built Guaranteed Roof on transparency and giving homeowners absolute confidence that their replacement is being done right the first time. That level of trust is rare in this industry, and it's why they're a perfect fit for EM Exteriors. We aren't here to change what made them successful; we're here to serve as their operational launchpad. With LB Capital's infrastructure, marketing engine, and scale behind them, we're going to help Matt and Chase dominate Atlanta and expand Guaranteed Roof across the entire Southeast.”For Guaranteed Roof, the partnership creates an opportunity to build on an already-strong foundation. Weeks and Howe are focused on expanding beyond their core Georgia market into Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina, developing their team, strengthening the customer experience, and pursuing their long-term vision of building Guaranteed Roof into a nationally recognized roofing brand.The partnership also reflects the model behind EM Exteriors: bringing strong business owners together and putting more resources, experience, and infrastructure behind what they have already built. Partner companies retain their brands, teams, and leadership while gaining additional support to pursue their next stage of growth.About Guaranteed RoofFounded by Matthew Weeks and Chase Howe, Guaranteed Roof provides residential and commercial roofing solutions from its home market in Metro Atlanta, with expansion underway across the Southeast. Services include roof replacement and repair, Roof Maxxroof rejuvenation, Roof Shampoocleaning, and commercial roof coatings. Guaranteed Roof evaluates each property individually with the goal of helping customers choose the right long-term solution rather than automatically defaulting to roof replacement. Learn more at .About EM ExteriorsEM Exteriors, powered by LB Capital, is a growing platform of roofing and exterior home service businesses representing $150M+ in revenue and 16 partners. EM Exteriors brings experienced business owners together with additional resources, infrastructure, and operational support while partner companies retain their local brands, teams, and leadership. Learn more at LBachmannCapital/em-exteriors/.About LB CapitalFounded by entrepreneur Lance Bachmann, LB Capital partners with business owners to help build stronger, more scalable, and more valuable companies. Through operational experience, strategic resources, and long-term partnership, LB Capital works alongside owners to build on what they have already created and pursue the next stage of growth.

Sean Miller

Eosphorus Media

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GUARANTEED ROOF JOINS EM EXTERIORS, POWERED BY LB CAPITAL News Provided By Eosphorus Media September 25, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods



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