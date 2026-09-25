Chesterfield Leads Richmond-Area Growth As Region Adds Nearly 60,000 Residents Since 2020

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Cavalier Moving analysis of Census and UVA data shows the suburbs south and west of Richmond are driving the region's moving boom

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Richmond region keeps pulling in new residents, and Chesterfield County is where most of them are landing. That's the finding of a new analysis by Cavalier Moving, a Chesterfield VA moving company serving the greater Richmond region, based on the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates and population data from the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.Metro Richmond added nearly 60,000 people between April 2020 and July 2025, according to Census estimates. Chesterfield County alone gained 33,064 residents in that period, more than the City of Richmond, Henrico and Hanover combined.The pace has not slowed. Each of the region's four core localities grew by nearly 1% or more in the latest year. That steady growth is adding pressure on housing, schools and roads, and it is keeping moving crews busy across the metro.Newcomers are arriving from several directions. International migration drove much of the region's growth between 2024 and 2025, especially in Henrico and the City of Richmond. At the same time, more Americans are choosing Virginia: net domestic migration into the state grew about 2.5 times from 2024 to 2025.Key findings. The region is still growing fast. The Richmond area added more than 12,000 residents between July 2024 and July 2025.. Chesterfield leads Virginia. Chesterfield added 5,905 residents in that one year, a 1.5% increase. Weldon Cooper data shows it recorded the largest numeric population gain of all 133 Virginia localities from 2020 to 2025, reaching an estimated 401,301 residents.. Every core locality is growing. Henrico added 2,751 residents, the City of Richmond 2,450 and Hanover 870 in the latest year.. More Americans are choosing Virginia. For the second year in a row, more people moved into Virginia from other states than moved out, reversing a decade-long trend.. Family is the top reason people move. Nationally, being closer to family was the leading reason for interstate moves in 2025, cited by 29% of movers, per United Van Lines."We see this growth every day on the road. Families are coming to Chesterfield and Midlothian for the schools, the space and a lower cost of living than many metros up the East Coast. Our job is to make that first move into the region an easy one," said Josh Wright, co-owner of Cavalier Moving."Growth like this also means more local moves, as people upsize, downsize or move closer to work within the region," said Rooke Crouch, co-owner of Cavalier Moving.As trusted Richmond movers, Cavalier Moving serves the communities where this growth is happening, from Midlothian and Chesterfield Courthouse to Innsbrook, Twin Hickory and Richmond's West End. The company handles moves into the region from out of state as well as local moves between Richmond-area neighborhoods.Tips for moving to Richmond VA. Book early: In a growing market, peak weekends and month-end dates fill up first. Reserve your moving date several weeks ahead, especially in the busy summer season.. Research neighborhoods, not just counties: Commute times, school zones and home prices vary widely within Chesterfield and Henrico. Visit at rush hour and on a weekend before you commit.. Handle Virginia paperwork quickly: New residents need to title and register their vehicles and get a Virginia driver's license. Check the Virginia DMV's deadlines as soon as you have your new address.. Set up utilities in advance: Arrange electricity, water, internet and trash service before move-in day so your new home is ready when you arrive.. Choose a licensed mover: Check a mover's credentials and recent reviews before signing. Ask for a written estimate and confirm what it includes.

Rooke Crouch

Cavalier Moving

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Chesterfield Leads Richmond-Area Growth as Region Adds Nearly 60,000 Residents Since 2020 News Provided By Rotate Digital September 25, 2026, 19:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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