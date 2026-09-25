Tibetan Parliament Discusses CTA Reports, China's Ethnic Unity Law

The second session of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile concluded in Dharamshala on Thursday after nine days of deliberations, with discussions focusing on the annual working reports of various departments of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), China's Ethnic Unity Law and the situation inside Tibet. The session, which began on September 16, also saw the passage of several solidarity and obituary resolutions. The September session primarily focused on the annual working reports of the CTA's various departments for the period from April 1, 2025, to March 31.

Parliamentarian Details Session's Deliberations

Speaking to ANI, Tibetan parliamentarian Thubten Gyatso said the session witnessed a detailed examination of reports submitted by various departments, with members raising questions and seeking clarifications from the concerned departments and ministries.“Yes, it was very good. We had a very strong debate. This session was dedicated to the study of different reports of the different departments. We examined them thoroughly, and every question requiring clarification was raised, and the concerned departments and ministries provided their clarification,” Gyatso said.

He said discussions during the session also touched upon China's legislation and its implications for Tibetans, particularly the Ethnic Unity Law passed by China on July 1. Gyatso said the development had led to calls among Tibetans for greater international mobilisation and engagement.“With this urgency, many Tibetans are running a campaign on the global stage to call for the repeal of the Chinese law, which goes against international law. So that is why there have been a lot of opinions in the sense that we have to enhance our mobilisation in the coming years to get more international engagement and commitment,” he said.

He also referred to the case of a Tibetan who, according to Tibetan sources, self-immolated in front of the United Nations on July 2, saying the issue was among matters of concern and discussion.

On the situation inside Tibet, Gyatso said a resolution was passed concerning developments there and the need to continue working towards a resolution of the Tibet issue.“There was a resolution that was passed on what happened inside Tibet – the critical situation inside Tibet and how we need to continue moving towards finding a resolution for Tibet,” he said.

Focus on Annual Reports and Legislative Response

On the meeting between the United States and China, Gyatso said the two countries should engage in bilateral discussions while also addressing international norms, human rights and the Tibetan people's right to self-determination.“I think the US and China should meet for bilateral reasons, but at the same time China should also acknowledge the international rules-based order and justice, and also meet its commitments to human rights and international justice, and respect the Tibetan people's right to self-determination, which has to be on the agenda,” he said.

Tibetan parliamentarian Lobsang also said the annual reports of the CTA were among the key issues discussed during the session.

Speaking to ANI, Lobsang Gyatso Sither, another parliamentarian, said the reports covered the administration's activities during the previous year and were followed by detailed debates.“So, this was basically what we call the annual report, which covered what happened during the previous year. It was a reading of all the activities that the administration had undertaken during the year. There were a number of debates on that, so I think that was one of the key things that was discussed during this Parliament session,” Lobsang said.

He said the Ethnic Unity Law was also discussed in Parliament, particularly in the context of its perceived impact on Tibetans living inside Tibet and the possible response of the CTA, members of Parliament and Tibetans.“That was something that was discussed in the Parliament, and how Tibetans can actually respond to that – how the Central Tibetan Administration, how members of the Parliament, and how Tibetans in general can combat that,” he said.

The second session of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile concluded in Dharamshala on Thursday. (ANI)

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