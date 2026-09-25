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Azerbaijani Boxers Finish European Championship With Record Medal Haul


2026-09-25 03:31:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Another Azerbaijani boxer has become European champion. Following Subhan Mammadov (50 kg), Saidjamshid Jafarov also won the gold medal at the tournament as part of the Azerbaijani team.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

According to the information, the national team representative, competing in the 75 kg weight category, defeated Ismail Mutsolgov (Russia) 5:0 in the final (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28).

Thus, the Azerbaijan national team finished the European Championship, which featured 406 boxers from 43 countries, with a record haul of five medals. The team led by head coach Ravshan Khojayev won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

It should be noted that before Jafarov, Subhan Mammadov (50 kg) also reached the top step of the podium at the European Championship. Nabi Iskenderov (70 kg) won the silver medal, while Amin Mammadzade (55 kg) and Mahammad Abdullayev (+90 kg) claimed bronze medals.

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Trend News Agency

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