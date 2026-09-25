PZZA Stockholders Have Rights If You Lost Money Investing In Papa John's International, Inc. Contact Robbins LLP For Information About Recovering Your Losses

The complaint alleges that Papa John's misled investors regarding its business prospects in connection with its sales, dividend, and 2026 financial outlook.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP for information before the November 2, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Why Was Papa John's Sued?

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the effectiveness and ongoing impact of the Company's strategic transformation as well as their resulting projected growth outlook for the North American region, while also minimizing risk against their projections from cautious consumer sentiment, competition woes, promotional seasonality, and more general macroeconomic fluctuation. In truth, Papa Johns' strategic transformation was taking considerably longer than the projections had suggested; the Company was simply ill equipped to“meet the consumer where they're at.”

Why Did PZZA Stock Drop?

On August 6, 2026, Papa John's announced an 8.3% decrease in North American comparable sales, the suspension of its dividend, and a sharp reduction in its 2026 outlook from a 3% decline in North American comparable sales at the midpoint to a 7% annual decline. The Company attributed its strategic shift and guidance reset on the soft consumer trends and the execution of Papa Johns' own turnaround efforts, admitting they were unable to“meet the consumer as much as [they] should have,” and the rebuilt innovation pipeline was“not bringing in as many new customers” as had been expected.

On this news, the price of Papa Johns' common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $29.75 per share on August 5, 2026, Papa Johns' stock price fell to $24.64 per share on August 6, 2026, a decline of about 17.18% in the span of just a single day.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the Papa Johns' Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Papa John's common stock between August 7, 2025 and August 5, 2026. Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Stockholders who wish to lead the class action should contact Robbins LLP before the November 2, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Papa John's International, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

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