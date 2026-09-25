GCT Announces Partnership With Westguard Security And Musqueam Capital Corporation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCT Global Container Terminals (GCT) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Westguard Security and Musqueam Capital Corporation (MCC) for the provision of security services at terminals.

The partnership reflects GCT's commitment to strengthening relationships with Indigenous communities and supporting meaningful Indigenous economic participation connected to Canada's trade infrastructure.

Developed collaboratively with Westguard and Musqueam over the past year, the partnership creates opportunities for training, employment and economic participation that support Musqueam community growth and economic development, while maintaining Westguard's security operations and service delivery at GCT's terminals.

“Building strong and lasting relationships with Indigenous communities is an important part of how we operate and how we think about GCT's future,” said Eric Waltz, President and CEO of GCT Global Container Terminals.

“We are very pleased to work with Westguard and Musqueam on this initiative that supports the safe and secure operation of our terminals while creating meaningful opportunities for Indigenous economic participation. We look forward to continuing to build this relationship in the years ahead,” concluded Waltz.

As part of the partnership, Westguard vehicles and uniforms serving GCT will feature new Musqueam branding incorporating a logo created by a local Musqueam artist. The design draws on Musqueam history and culture, incorporating an arrowhead as a symbol of protection, strength and security, alongside paddles and elements of the killer whale representing security and community.

“Westguard is proud to support this important evolution, strengthening our long-standing relationship with GCT while creating an opportunity for meaningful reconciliation with the Musqueam Indian Band. This partnership allows us to continue providing dependable, high-quality security services at GCT's terminals while creating meaningful training, employment, and economic opportunities for the Musqueam Nation.

We see this as an important step toward building a relationship grounded in respect, collaboration, and shared opportunity, one that creates lasting benefits for GCT, Westguard, the Musqueam Indian Band, and the broader community,” said Lorna Clamp, President, Westguard Security.

The design also draws inspiration from the history of Musqueam Runners, who watched the waters and alerted villages along the Fraser River to those approaching the territory. The new branding provides a visible representation of Musqueam culture and the collaboration, respect and shared commitment behind the partnership.

"Musqueam Capital Corporation, on behalf of Musqueam Indian Band, is proud to partner with GCT and Westguard. This partnership supports economic opportunities for Musqueam while respecting our values and history,” said Stephen Lee, CEO of Musqueam Capital Corporation.“We look forward to a collaborative relationship that delivers positive social and economic outcomes for our Nation for many years to come."

The xwməθkwəy̓əm (Musqueam) People are a Coast Salish Nation whose ancestors have lived in and stewarded the lower Fraser River estuary since time immemorial. Their history, culture and identity remain deeply connected to the lands and waters of the region.

The partnership between GCT, Westguard and Musqueam represents a shared commitment to building respectful, long-term relationships and creating meaningful opportunities for Indigenous participation in the economic activity associated with Canada's trade and supply chains.

GCT looks forward to working alongside Westguard and Musqueam and building on the partnership in the years ahead.

About GCT Global Container Terminals

GCT Global Container Terminals operates GCT Deltaport and GCT Vanterm in British Columbia. For more than a century, GCT and its predecessors have played an important role in Canada's Pacific Gateway, connecting Canadian businesses and communities to markets around the world. GCT continues to invest in the people, infrastructure, technology and partnerships that support safe, efficient and resilient trade.

About Westguard Security

Founded in British Columbia, Westguard Security has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, unionized security personnel and tailored security solutions to clients across a diverse range of sectors, including ports, educational institutions, commercial facilities, and other complex environments.

Westguard is committed to operational excellence, strong community partnerships, and innovative security practices that enhance safety, improve service delivery, and provide measurable value to its customers. By combining experienced personnel, sector-specific expertise, and a people-focused approach, Westguard delivers security solutions designed to meet the unique needs of each client.

About Musqueam Capital Corporation

Musqueam Capital Corporation (MCC) is the economic development arm of Musqueam Indian Band and is wholly owned by the Nation. MCC develops Musqueam lands, manages real estate assets, and creates economic opportunities through strategic partnerships. Guided by Musqueam values and culture, MCC works to create sustainable economic benefits for the Musqueam community today and for generations to come.

Attachment

Musqueam Security Services logo

CONTACT: Rebecca Howie GCT Global Container Terminals Inc. +1 604 267 5102...