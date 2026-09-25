Cooper Consulting Group Launches Custom Leadership Development Program For Organizations Across California

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Cooper Consulting Group

Offering a variety of workshops that may use Myers-Briggs, DiSC, and The Five Behaviors assessments with custom workshop and tailored coaching.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cooper Consulting Group, a California-based training and consulting firm, has many custom leadership development programs for companies that need stronger managers, clearer communication, and more cohesive teams. The programs can be built around proven assessments including Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), DiSC, Hogan, EQ, The Five Behaviors, and others. The sessions can be delivered on-site, virtually, or in a blended format.Organizations that invest in leadership development training report higher retention, better decision-making, and faster execution. Yet many companies still rely on generic, one-size-fits-all training that does not match their culture, their people, or their strategic goals. Cooper Consulting Group designed the new program for organizations that want a structured, measurable path to leadership growth rather than a single workshop.Cooper Consulting Group by the numbers:- 100+ years of combined training expertise across the consulting team- Authorized provider of MBTI, DiSC, EQ, Hogan, and The Five Behaviors assessments- Team building workshops delivered on-site, virtually, and in blended formats- Leadership development and one-on-one coaching for executives, managers, and emerging leadersBased in San Jose, serving clients across California and nationwide"Most leadership training fails because it is generic and disconnected from the day-to-day realities of the team," said Christie Cooper, founder of Cooper Consulting Group. "Our custom leadership development programs start with assessment data, then builds workshops and coaching around what that organization actually needs. That is why clients see measurable behavior change instead of a temporary morale boost."How the custom leadership development program worksThe program follows a four-phase structure designed to produce lasting change rather than a one-time event.Diagnose. Participants complete selected assessments from MBTI, DiSC, Hogan, or The Five Behaviors. The firm can also gather input from stakeholders to clarify business goals and leadership gaps.Design. Based on the diagnostic results, Cooper Consulting Group builds a tailored workshop and coaching plan. Organizations can select tracks such as new manager training, executive leadership training, team leader training, or situational leadership coaching.Deliver. Workshops and coaching sessions are delivered on-site, virtually, or in a hybrid format. Sessions include interactive exercises, real-world scenarios, and action planning so participants can apply what they learn immediately.Reinforce. After the initial delivery, the firm provides follow-up tools, progress checkpoints, and optional ongoing coaching to embed new behaviors and measure results against the original goals.What the custom leadership development program includes:- Leadership and team assessments using MBTI, DiSC, Hogan, EQ or The Five Behaviors- Customizable workshops for new managers, executives, and frontline leaders- One-on-one coaching tied to specific leadership goals and career stage- On-site, virtual, or blended delivery options to match work environmentsReinforcement tools and progress checkpoints after launchThe programs are designed for organizations in professional services, marketing and advertising, healthcare, technology, and financial services. It is especially valuable for companies preparing high-potential employees for management roles, organizations that have promoted technical experts into leadership positions, and HR leaders who need external expertise to refresh a leadership development program.Client impactResearch from the Association for Talent Development shows that companies with comprehensive leadership development programs outperform peers on revenue growth, employee engagement, and retention. Programs tied to assessment data and coaching produce stronger outcomes than classroom-only training.Cooper Consulting Group has delivered leadership development training, team building workshops, and coaching programs for a range of clients. A recent client, the CEO of a marketing agency, reported that the company had "gotten 10 times back our investment" from the engagement. Other clients have used the firm's coaching and assessment services to improve hiring decisions, reduce team conflict, shorten onboarding for new managers, and increase employee engagement scores.The program uses four well-established assessment tools. Myers-Briggs Type Indicator helps leaders understand their natural preferences for gathering information, making decisions, and organizing work. DiSC measures four primary behavioral styles to improve communication and reduce conflict. Hogan predicts workplace performance by measuring personality, values, and derailment risks. The Five Behaviors, based on Patrick Lencioni's model, helps teams build trust, master conflict, achieve commitment, embrace accountability, and focus on collective results."The best leadership development programs do not just teach skills," Cooper added. "They create a common language across the organization. When a team shares the same vocabulary around behavior, communication, and trust, they resolve conflicts faster, make decisions more clearly, and execute with less friction. That is the outcome we design for."Companies interested in a custom leadership development program can schedule a consultation at cooperconsultinggroup or call 1-888-688-9259.About Cooper Consulting GroupCooper Consulting Group is a training and consulting firm based in San Jose, California. The firm specializes in leadership development training, team building workshops, coaching, and candidate selection assessments. Its consultants are certified in MBTI, DiSC, Hogan, EQ and The Five Behaviors, and have delivered programs both on-site and virtually for clients nationwide. The firm works with organizations that want practical, assessment-driven development programs tied to real business results.

Dr. Christie Cooper

Cooper Consulting Group

+ 1 (888) 688-9259

email us here

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Cooper Consulting Group Launches Custom Leadership Development Program for Organizations Across California News Provided By Dr. Christie Cooper, Cooper Consulting Group September 25, 2026, 19:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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