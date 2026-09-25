Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys Sponsors MADD Monster Mash & Dash, Reinforcing Commitment To Central FL Community

Chubb Law Injury & Accident Attorneys is proud to sponsor the 2026 MADD Monster Mash & Dash Fun Run at SeaWorld Orlando

Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys sponsors MADD's 2026 Monster Mash & Dash in Orlando, supporting safer roads and stronger Central Florida communities.

- Mitch ChubbORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys is proud to sponsor the 2026 MADD Monster Mash & Dash Fun Run at SeaWorld Orlando, supporting Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Central Florida and its ongoing efforts to prevent impaired driving and help individuals and families affected by impaired-driving crashes.Taking place Sunday, September 27, the Halloween-themed event brings runners, families and community members together for a 5K and Kids Dash through SeaWorld Orlando before the park opens to the public. Beyond the costumes and festivities, the event serves an important purpose: raising awareness and funds for MADD Central Florida's work to make local roads safer.For Chubb Law, supporting organizations that make a tangible difference in the community is an important part of its role as a Central Florida law firm.“Being part of the communities we serve means more than representing people after an accident happens,” said Mitch Chubb, founding attorney of Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys.“We believe in supporting organizations that work to prevent accidents, protect families and make our communities safer. MADD's mission is closely connected to the work we see every day, and we're proud to support their efforts in Central Florida.”The Monster Mash & Dash reflects that community-first mission. In addition to bringing people together for a morning of fitness and fun, the event includes a Memory Mile honoring people who have been injured or lost their lives because of impaired driving. Proceeds from the event support MADD Central Florida's mission to end impaired driving while providing services and resources to victims and their families.Chubb Law's sponsorship of the MADD event is part of a broader commitment to community involvement. The firm believes that serving Central Florida means being present not only when residents need legal representation, but also when local organizations are working to create safer, stronger communities.That commitment is particularly meaningful for a personal injury firm. As a car accident lawyer in Orlando, Chubb Law regularly works with people whose lives have been disrupted by collisions and other preventable accidents. Supporting education, prevention and community organizations is one way the firm can contribute to addressing the causes and consequences of accidents before they reach the courtroom.The firm's community-minded approach is rooted in the background of its founder. A Central Florida native who was raised by a pastor and a teacher, Mitch Chubb has described service to others as a central influence in his life and legal career. Chubb Law emphasizes being an advocate, neighbor and partner to the people and communities it serves.“We're fortunate to call Central Florida home,” Chubb said.“When local organizations bring people together around a cause that can save lives, we want to be there. Community service isn't separate from what we do-it is part of who we are as a firm.”The MADD Monster Mash & Dash gives families an opportunity to come together around a serious issue while celebrating community spirit. Participants can run or walk the untimed course, take part in the costume contest and enjoy activities designed for people of all ages.For Chubb Law, the sponsorship represents more than a single event. It reflects the firm's continued commitment to supporting Central Florida organizations, families and initiatives that contribute to safer communities.Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys is a Central Florida personal injury law firm representing individuals and families following serious accidents and injuries. The firm provides free case evaluations and focuses on helping clients understand their rights and legal options after an accident.

Mitch Chubb

Chubb Law Injury & Accident Attorneys

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Chubb Law Accident & Injury Attorneys Sponsors MADD Monster Mash & Dash, Reinforcing Commitment to Central FL Community News Provided By SearchMax Marketing September 25, 2026, 19:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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