Liberty County Considers 12.5% Property Tax Rate Increase

O'Connor discusses the possible large tax rate increase in Liberty County.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Liberty County commissioners are considering a 12.5% increase in the county's property tax rate for the 2026-27 fiscal year, proposing a rate of $0.5400 per $100 of taxable value, up from $0.4800 in 2025-26.The proposed increase comes as the county faces a decline of approximately $2 billion in taxable property value. The proposed rate is also above the county's no-new-revenue rate, meaning it would generate additional property tax revenue compared with the previous year.The county's proposed fiscal year 2027 budget anticipates approximately $68.65 million in General Fund revenue, including about $49.85 million from current property taxes. Sales and use tax revenue is projected at approximately $6.74 million, compared with $7.3 million in the current budget.The county is also accounting for financial obligations associated with major projects, including the new Liberty County Jail. Commissioners held the first required public hearings on the proposed tax rate and budget Sept. 8.“The tax increase proposed by Liberty County is regrettable. Texans are already facing a high tax burden, and continued inflation is putting additional pressure on household budgets. Before raising taxes, the government should consider whether it can meet its needs with a lower amount and avoid placing an unnecessary burden on taxpayers,” said Patrick O'Connor, president of O'Connor.The proposed 54-cent rate remains below Liberty County's 57.8-cent rate from three years ago.The increase in the county tax rate does not necessarily translate into the same percentage increase in every homeowner's property tax bill, as individual bills vary based on property values, exemptions, and other factors.About O'Connor:O'Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O'Connor's possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, and commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O'Connor's core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost-effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O'Connor's Property Tax Protection Program TM. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

Patrick O'Connor, President

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Liberty County Considers 12.5% Property Tax Rate Increase News Provided By O'Connor September 25, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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