Ingenio Care Launches National Healthcare Marketplace To Make Care More Accessible, Affordable And Efficient

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-enabled network of more than 7.5 million providers nationwide gives patients CMS pricing and quality data to choose care with confidence

LOMBARD, Ill., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingenio Care today announced the launch of the Ingenio Care Marketplace at IngenioCare.ai, an AI-enabled digital health network that connects patients directly with healthcare providers and makes care simpler to find, easier to compare, and more affordable.

The marketplace includes more than 7.5 million providers nationwide and incorporates available historical data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), including billed charges, payment rates, Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) scores, and hospital and skilled nursing facility (SNF) quality ratings. Patients can search by healthcare need rather than specialty, explore historical cost and quality information, compare providers, and use AI-guided navigation to request or schedule care.

Pricing Transparency for Patients and Providers

For patients, the CMS data offers directional price discovery: a clear view of which providers tend to cost more or less for the same service. That matters with or without insurance. A self-pay patient pays more when a provider bills more, and insured patients can pay more too, because deductibles and coinsurance are often calculated from the price of the service. For providers, the same data offers competitive insight into how their rates compare with others in their market.

Help for Uninsured and Underinsured Patients

The marketplace is especially useful for patients who are uninsured or underinsured, helping them find charitable clinics, federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), and public health resources in their area.

“The healthcare system has extraordinary providers, innovative treatments, and dedicated professionals, but patients still struggle to navigate it,” said Alex Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ingenio Care.“We built Ingenio Care to solve that problem. Our marketplace connects patients to the care they need, when they need it, with transparency and simplicity. This is about creating a digital health network designed around patients, not around the legacy structures that make healthcare so hard to access.”

What's Next

Ingenio Care will next add in-network and out-of-network status for each provider, with exact pricing for both in-network and out-of-network patients. Employers will be able to supply data on their health plans so employees see coverage and pricing specific to their own plan. Later phases will deepen integration with health plans and payers and add post-visit care coordination.

Free Provider Listings

Ingenio Care encourages every provider to claim and update their listing on the network. Listing is entirely free, and a complete profile makes it easier for patients who need care to find them. Ingenio Care operates on a performance-oriented model, so its success is tied to connecting providers with patients, not to selling visibility or placement. Providers can update their listing, and patients can start searching, today at IngenioCare.ai.

About Ingenio Care

Ingenio Care is an AI-enabled, patient-centric digital health network that connects patients, providers, and payers to improve access, coordination, and affordability. Its marketplace at IngenioCare.ai includes more than 7.5 million providers nationwide with CMS pricing and quality data. For more information, visit

Media Contact

Patrick Childress

Ingenio Care

630.657.0303

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