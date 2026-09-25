Mr. Electric Of Northwest Houston Announces New Ownership, Expands Hiring For Licensed Electricians Across Houston, TX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Owner Benjamin Swan leads five Houston-area locations under the group behind Mr. Electric of San Antonio and Austin. The Northwest Houston team stays in place with 4.8 stars across 1,174 Google reviews.

Tomball, FX, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Electric of Northwest Houston, the Tomball-based electrical service contractor serving Northwest Houston homes and businesses since 2012, is now under new ownership. Owner Benjamin Swan leads the location alongside Mr. Electric of Houston, Katy, Sugar Land, and Houston Midtown, bringing five Houston-area locations under one group. The same group operates Mr. Electric of San Antonio and Mr. Electric of Austin. The change adds Houston to a Texas network running from the Gulf Coast to Central Texas, and it opens new positions for licensed electricians across the region.







Mr. Electric of Northwest Houston - Benjamin Swan, Owner

The Northwest Houston location makes the transition with its record and its crew intact. The team holds a 4.8-star rating across 1,174 Google reviews, built over more than 14 years of panel upgrades, EV charger installs, storm repairs, and emergency calls across Tomball, Cypress, and Spring. The electricians who earned those reviews are staying, and the roster is growing. Anyone who has relied on this team for years will find the same electricians answering the same 281-694-4507 line from the office at 1028 Lizzie Ln in Tomball.

"Northwest Houston has relied on this team since 2012, and this track record is the reason we wanted to be part of it," said owner Benjamin Swan. "Our mission is simple: keep the homes and businesses we serve safe, secure, and efficient. We work every day to be the best electrician in Northwest Houston, TX, with clear pricing before work starts and licensed service professionals who treat every property with respect."

Hiring Licensed Electricians Across the Houston Area

Growth across five Houston locations means open positions for licensed electricians and apprentices. Electricians who join the team work from well-stocked trucks and quote by the job rather than the hour, so nobody rushes a panel swap to beat a clock. The company invests in ongoing technical training and follows the national safety and training standards shared across the Mr. Electric brand. With sister locations in Austin and San Antonio, the network also offers room to grow beyond a single shop.

"A good electrician wants steady work and a company that stands behind the job," Swan said. "We have both. Homes across Houston keep adding EV chargers, hot tubs, and home offices, and many panels are overdue for an upgrade. We need more licensed people to meet the demand. If you hold a Texas license and care about clean, code-compliant work, we want to talk."

Mr. Electric of Northwest Houston provides residential and light-commercial electrical services, including:



24/7 emergency electrician service and same-day scheduling

Electrical panel upgrades, subpanel installations, and circuit breaker replacements

Whole-home surge protection systems

EV charger installation and smart-home wiring Outlet installation, electrical diagnosis and repair, and electrical safety inspections

Serving Northwest Houston & Surrounding Communities

The company serves homes and businesses across Northwest Houston and the surrounding parts of Harris and Montgomery counties, including Tomball, Spring, The Woodlands, Cypress, Jersey Village, Montgomery, Magnolia, and beyond. Crews source parts from nearby vendors and follow local code, so work passes inspection and moves quickly.

The work reflects how homes across the territory have changed. Newer builds in Bridgeland and Imperial Oaks arrive with EV chargers, home offices, hot tubs, and outdoor kitchens, and each needs a dedicated circuit sized correctly from the start. In Gleannloch Farms and other 1990s neighborhoods, a 100-amp service is the usual reason an EV charger installation in Spring gets paired with a panel upgrade. Across The Woodlands, inspectors routinely flag aluminum branch wiring and undersized panels in Panther Creek and Indian Springs homes from the late 1970s and early 1980s, which keeps demand steady for wiring update and a 200-amp electrical panel upgrade in The Woodland.

Storm season adds its own list. Whole-house surge protection in Cypress and across the service area guards appliances and electronics from a single grid spike, and a generator interlock kit lets a portable generator power a home safely when the grid goes down. On the finish side, the team handles landscape lighting for larger lots, chandelier installation in two-story entries, and the safety items growing families ask about: child-proof outlets and carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.

Electricians are licensed, bonded, and insured. They pass background checks and arrive in uniform, with the parts on the truck to finish most jobs on the first visit. Every job starts with a written quote and ends with a straightforward guarantee, which is why so many people call the same team back for routine maintenance years after an emergency repair.

Founded on February 1, 2012, Mr. Electric of Northwest Houston creates local jobs and buys from area suppliers, which shortens response times after severe weather. The company continues its ongoing service plans and schedules preventive maintenance to cut interruptions and repair costs.

For service or to request a project estimate, call Mr. Electric of Northwest Houston at 281-694-4507, schedule an appointment online, or visit . Licensed electricians interested in joining the team should call the same number and ask about open positions.







Mr. Electric of Northwest Houston - Team

About Mr. Electric of Northwest Houston

Founded on February 1, 2012, Mr. Electric of Northwest Houston is a locally owned and operated electrical service contractor based in Tomball, Texas. The team provides licensed, bonded, and insured electrical work for residential and light-commercial properties, from emergency repairs to EV charger installation. Under owner Benjamin Swan, the location operates alongside Mr. Electric of Houston, Katy, Sugar Land, and Houston Midtown, and shares ownership with Mr. Electric of San Antonio and Mr. Electric of Austin. As part of the Mr. Electric franchise family, the company pairs national safety and training standards with direct, local accountability.

Press Inquiries

Benjamin Swan, Owner

Mr. Electric of Northwest Houston

Address: 1028 Lizzie Ln, Tomball, TX 77375, United States

Phone: 281-694-4507

Email: BSwan [at] choosemrelectric.com

Website: /