GDDY FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Godaddy Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action GDDY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors who purchased, of the importantin the GoDaddy securities class action.

Who May Be Affected by the GoDaddy Securities Class Action?

If you purchased GoDaddy common stock during the September 3, 2025 through February 24, 2026 Class Period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What Should GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) Investors Do?

To join the GoDaddy securities class action, visit , call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653, or email ... for information about the class action.

A securities class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 20, 2026.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

What Does the GoDaddy Securities Class Action Allege?

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information concerning GoDaddy's customer strategy, promotions, average order size, total bookings, and bookings growth.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that GoDaddy told investors that its strategy “isn't to grow customers just for the sake of growing customers” and that “[w]e've seen the average order size go up.”

According to the lawsuit, however, GoDaddy had implemented a promotion that allegedly contradicted those representations by focusing on short-term contracts with smaller valuations. The lawsuit alleges that the promotion, in turn, led to a decrease in total bookings and a deceleration in bookings growth for both the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

The lawsuit further alleges that, when the relevant information was ultimately disclosed, GoDaddy acknowledged that the promotion “reduced” the average order size, which allegedly contradicted the company's prior representation that average order size was increasing.

When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that GoDaddy investors suffered damages.

GoDaddy Investors: October 20, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Investors who purchased GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) common stock between September 3, 2025 and February 24, 2026, inclusive, and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must move the Court no later than October 20, 2026.

To obtain information about the GoDaddy class action or join the action, visit , call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653, or email ....

Why Rosen Law Firm?

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the world, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in securities class action leadership roles. Some firms issuing securities class action notices may not litigate the cases themselves and instead refer clients to or partner with other law firms. Investors should consider counsel's experience, resources, and record when selecting a law firm.

Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest-ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered billions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

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Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

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