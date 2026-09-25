Devotees Throng Mumbai Streets For Lalbaugcha Raja's Final Journey

Lalbaugcha Raja's Grand Farewell

The streets of Mumbai echoed with chants and devotion on Anant Chaturdashi as thousands gathered for a final darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja, marking the beginning of the city's much-awaited farewell to Ganpati Bappa.

Thousands of devotees lined the streets around Lalbaug as the immersion procession began, with fresh visuals showing the scale of the gathering. Traditional chants, music and large crowds marked the procession as devotees accompanied the idol on its journey.

The grand procession makes its way from Lalbaug through several parts of Central and South Mumbai before culminating at Girgaon Chowpatty for the immersion.

The Culmination of Ganeshotsav

Ganpati Visarjan is being observed across India on Friday, September 25, as devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi. Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 began on September 14, marking the start of the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations across the country.

The festival culminates with Ganesh Visarjan, when devotees immerse Ganesha idols in water after days of prayers and festivities.

The festival is celebrated across India with great devotion, with temples and homes decorated for the occasion. Devotees offer prayers, flowers and sweets, with modaks being among the offerings associated with Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with the installation of Lord Ganesha idols, followed by days of prayers and festive gatherings. The celebrations conclude with Ganesh Visarjan, during which devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha and immerse the idol in water.

Elaborate Immersion Rituals

Across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, devotees participate in elaborate immersion processions on the concluding day of the festival.

Large numbers of people gather at various immersion points to offer prayers and witness the rituals. (ANI)

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