'Bhabhi Tabaahi': Yami Gautam's New Song From 'Nayyi Navelli' Out

'Bhabhi Tabaahi' Song Out Now

About 'Nayyi Navelli'

The latest song titled 'Bhabhi Tabaahi' from the upcoming Yami Gautam Dhar-starrer 'Nayyi Navelli' is finally out. The track is presented by Zee Music; the song has been composed and produced by G V Prakash Kumar, with lyrics by Vayu and vocals by Neeti Mohan. The song shows Yami's character, Mohini, during her muh dikhayi ceremony as she makes her entry into the family. The track brings together Bhangra, rap, classical music and hip-hop. Yami can also be seen performing the song, including a face-off with her on-screen devar.

Yami will play the role of a bride who appears to be a witch. "A picture-perfect bride transforms a chaotic Meerut household into paradise, only for her brother-in-law to suspect that his seemingly ideal sister-in-law may actually be a daayan (witch)!" reads the logline of the film, according to the press note. The teaser, unveiled earlier this month, introduces a family where things take an unexpected turn after the brother-in-law makes an unusual accusation, saying,“bhabhi daayan hai” (sister-in-law is a witch).

Cast and Production

'Nayyi Navelli' has been produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma and directed by Balaji Mohan. Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma have written the film. The fantasy family entertainer also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee, Sonal Jha, Suneel Sinha, Prateek Pachori, Akshat Singh, Babita Pandey, Ajay Pal and Neeraj Singh.

Release Date and Yami's Recent Accolades

The film is scheduled to release in theatres across India on October 16, ahead of Dussehra.

Yami was last seen in a cameo role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was directed by Aditya Dhar. The actress also won her career's first National Award this year for her performance in the movie 'Article 370'. The actress also recently received her first Yami Gautam, who received her first National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 2024 film 'Article 370'. (ANI)

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